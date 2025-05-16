What is a Four-Day Test Match? A Look at Cricket’s Potential New Era
By Shah Faisal
The first Test match between Zimbabwe and England, starting on 22nd May this year, is going to be a four-day Test match. A four-day game is just a shorter version of the traditional ‘Five-day’ match, with each day allowing 90 overs to be bowled and both teams playing 2 innings each.
The first test between the teams will mark Zimbabwe’s second four-day Test and symbolize the beginning of what could become a new era in Test match cricket. As the ICC looks to evolve the game, the four-day format is increasingly seen as a solution to various modern challenges, ranging from financial and logistical concerns to waning audience interest in longer matches.
Traditionally, Test cricket has been played over five days, but four-day matches are far from new. In fact, they are a return to cricket’s rich and varied past. Before five-day matches became the norm from 1979, Test cricket experimented with a wide array of formats: three, four, five, and even six-day matches were played, and some Tests had no time limit at all—so-called ‘Timeless Tests.’ The last official four-day Test before recent times was played in 1973 between New Zealand and Pakistan. More recently, the ICC trialed the format in 2017 with a match between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Though that game ended within two days, it signalled the ICC’s willingness to experiment with the traditional format to meet modern needs.
Why is Test cricket, the game's oldest and most prestigious format, being reconsidered in this way?
There are several reasons. One major factor is the changing nature of Test matches themselves. In 2024, 52 Test matches were played worldwide, and 49 of them produced results. Of the three that did not, one was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The remaining two were heavily affected by rain and featured limited play. The average Test match in 2024 lasted about 268 overs—roughly equivalent to three full days of cricket—suggesting that many matches no longer require a full five days to reach a conclusion. Over-rates and aggressive playing styles have also contributed to quicker results.
Another key driver behind the move toward four-day Tests is the points system in the ICC World Test Championship. Under this system, a win is worth 12 points, but a draw garners only four. This has encouraged teams to prepare result-oriented pitches, making draws less likely and reducing the need for five full days of play.
From a broadcasting and financial perspective, four-day Tests offer several benefits. For one, they make it easier to schedule back-to-back matches. Since players need a minimum of three days’ rest between Tests, shortening matches allows boards to be more flexible with scheduling. For broadcasters and home boards, the cost savings can be significant. Planning for a fifth day—which, as the stats show, often isn't needed—can be expensive, particularly for smaller cricketing nations. Removing that day could save millions annually in production and logistical costs.
For fans, four-day Tests could make the format more accessible. Weekends could be utilized more effectively, because then every match starting on Thursday would find weekends as the day four and fifth day, and a three-day gap would mean that the next test would also start on Thursday of the next week. Shorter matches may appeal to newer audiences accustomed to the rapid pace of T20 and ODI cricket. The format provides a bridge between the tradition of Test cricket and the realities of modern sports consumption.
Of course, critics argue that four-day Tests compromise the sanctity of the format. They see it as a dilution of cricket’s most rigorous and ultimate test of skill, temperament, and endurance. However, this view doesn’t consider the game’s historical flexibility. The sport has evolved before and may need to do so again to remain viable and relevant.
In conclusion, while the upcoming Zimbabwe vs. England clash may seem like just another fixture, it could carry the weight of history. The match being a four-day Test signals a potential shift toward a format that balances tradition with practicality. As the ICC continues to explore ways to keep Test cricket thriving, four-day matches might just become an essential part of its future.