What’s Wrong with Pakistan? Whitewash Looms as Rampant Bangladesh Eye 3-0 Finish vs PAK
By Shah Faisal
Pakistan's T20 slide deepened further in Mirpur, where Bangladesh steamrolled their way to a series win with one match still to play. A fiery powerplay burst from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Co. saw Pakistan reduced to rubble at 5 for 24 — a start they never truly recovered from. Faheem Ashraf’s counterattacking resistance merely delayed the inevitable, and Bangladesh sealed their first-ever T20I series win against Pakistan.
Bangladesh Dominate in All Departments
This series hasn't just been about individual brilliance — it’s been a masterclass in balance and belief. Bangladesh chased confidently in the first game and defended a modest total with grit in the second, proving they are no longer reliant on one or two stars. Even without key players Tanzid Hasan and Taskin Ahmed in the second match, their bench strength stood up. From Jaker Ali’s calm resilience to Mahedi Hasan’s support role and the pace battery’s carnage, they’ve outclassed Pakistan in every aspect.
Mirpur, which faced criticism over its surface, turned into a fast bowler’s paradise, especially under lights. Tanzim’s dream spell rocked Pakistan’s top order, sending half their side back inside the powerplay. It was high-octane, high-pressure cricket — and Bangladesh rose to the occasion.
Pakistan’s Strategy Backfires
This Pakistan team had shown glimpses of resurgence earlier this year. Victories in away ODI series against Australia and South Africa hinted at a side finally settling. But that narrative collapsed with a dismal early exit in the Champions Trophy. The response? A new philosophy prioritizing power-hitting and batting depth over specialist roles. It worked momentarily — they dominated Bangladesh at home — but now, that same approach has unraveled spectacularly.
Pakistan’s aggressive intent has become their undoing. Early wickets in both T20Is have left the middle order scrambling for survival rather than setting up finishes. Agha Salman, the captain, has struggled to impose himself. His 9 off 23 balls in the second game mirrored the team’s lack of clarity under pressure. The so-called “all guns blazing” batting model hasn’t adapted to the slower, seaming conditions in Dhaka, exposing Pakistan’s overdependence on untested multi-skilled players.
A Culture of Crisis Management
Not long ago, Pakistan looked to have finally found their rhythm. They beat heavyweight sides away from home and appeared to have cracked a winning code. But as is often the case, consistency didn’t follow. The Champions Trophy ouster led to another knee-jerk shift in policy — one that emphasized intent over stability, explosive batting over tactical nous.
This approach yielded a short-term lift — a home win against Bangladesh — but has crumbled under the weight of expectation in Dhaka. The bigger concern lies in Pakistan’s policy culture itself. Instead of evolving gradually, they swing between extremes. It's less a developmental process and more of a “mood swing policy” — driven more by the temperament of decision-makers than by the team’s actual needs. If Pakistan go on to lose 3-0, another sweeping reset is likely.
The fast bowling department is also a worry. Without any genuine express pacers in the current lineup, Pakistan have looked toothless with the ball, especially when the conditions haven't offered swing. But to fully judge this aspect, we’ll need to wait until the third T20I concludes.