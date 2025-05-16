Who Is Returning to PSL?
By Shah Faisal
The PSL will resume on Saturday, May 17, with a high-stakes clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. The tournament had faced an unexpected delay of nearly a week due to a security issue, forcing many international players to return home. As a result, franchises were compelled to reshuffle their line-ups—some managed to convince key players to return, while others brought in new overseas talent as replacements.
Lahore Qalandars:
Desperate for wins to stay in the playoff hunt, Lahore Qalandars have added two experienced names to their ranks. Sri Lankan left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins as a hard-hitting top-order option, while veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan brings experience and variety with both bat and ball. However, players like Dan Lawrence and Rassie van der Dussen (before rejoining Islamabad) are not returning to Lahore for the remaining matches.
Quetta Gladiators:
Sitting comfortably in the top two, Quetta have made strategic additions. Avishka Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal from Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib, have joined the squad. These moves offset the absence of Kusal Mendis, Kyle Jamieson, and Sean Abbott—who are either occupied with the IPL or unavailable due to other commitments. Fortunately, Rilee Rossouw and Finn Allen have confirmed their availability.
Islamabad United:
The defending champions have gone big with their reinforcements. England’s Alex Hales makes his return, along with Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), and Tymal Mills (ENG). Ben Dwarshuis also rejoins the squad. These changes provide Islamabad with power, pace, and international experience—crucial assets for their title defence. Tom Curran and Paul Stirling, however, won’t be coming back.
Karachi Kings:
Karachi Kings arguably made the biggest comeback in terms of foreign presence. David Warner leads the way, returning as captain. Also rejoining are James Vince, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Seifert, and Ben McDermott. The team has also signed George Munsey, a hard-hitting Scottish batter known for his rapid scoring rate. Karachi have managed to keep most of their original overseas core intact, avoiding major disruption.
Peshawar Zalmi:
Zalmi too have retained their preferred international stars. South Africa’s George Linde comes in as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch, adding spin and lower-order muscle. The core remains stable, with Zalmi aiming to clinch a playoff spot early. Notably, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad are unavailable.
Multan Sultans:
While out of the playoff race, Multan Sultans are still strengthening their squad for a strong finish. They brought in Australian leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou and big-hitting opener Josh Brown. These reinforcements aim to end Multan's campaign on a positive note.
Though most of the teams already know their fortune in terms of playoffs but the inclusion of new players to the PSL will present the league with an opportunity to enjoy the remaining games in a new flavour.