Wiaan Mulder Joins Test Cricket’s Elite with Record-Breaking 367 Against Zimbabwe
By Shah Faisal
Wiaan Mulder of South Africa scored his career-best and South Africa's highest ever individual Test score against Zimbabwe in the second 2025 SA vs ZIM series. Mulder played with aggressive intent and showed that he possesses all the tools required for a batter to score long, big, and quick runs. Mulder has now showcased both his bowling and batting skills—his bowling against Australia in the WTC, and now his batting against Zimbabwe. He is now the record individual Test run scorer for his country, South Africa.
He also became the fifth on the list of highest-ever individual Test innings scorers, now behind Jayawardene, Lara, Matthew Hayden, and again Lara, who holds the record for being the only one to score a quadruple Test century.
Who Holds the Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in Test Cricket History?
The greatest performances in Test cricket are often defined by exceptional innings—whether it’s a gritty rescue job or an all-out assault. Here are the top 10 highest individual scores ever recorded in Tests, each etched with context, opposition, and the unique qualities that define the batters behind the runs.
1 Brian Lara – 400 vs England, Antigua (2004)
The superman from West Indies , Lara’s unbeaten 400 remains the highest-ever individual score in Test cricket. Over 582 balls, he struck 43 boundaries and four sixes, blending composure, flair, and mental strength. Lara’s innings exemplified his ability to recover from previous low scores and deliver a statement of dominance.
2 Matthew Hayden – 380 vs Zimbabwe, Perth (2003)
The hard hitting Australian opener Hayden smashed 380 runs off 437 deliveries at the WACA. Known for brute force, Hayden’s innings featured nine sixes, tearing apart the Zimbabwean attack. His counter-attacking style was a perfect fit for the pace-friendly Perth wicket.
3 Brian Lara – 375 vs England, Antigua (1994)
Before Lara scored 400 against England in 2004 , Lara had already been the highest Individual test inning scorer before Hayden broke his record. In 1994 in Antigua Lara roared with a 375-run masterpiece. His second highest Test score underscored extraordinary concentration and shot selection.
4 Mahela Jayawardene – 374 vs South Africa, Colombo (2006)
Jayawardene’s marathon innings (43 fours, one six) in Colombo exemplified his classic technique and patience. His unbeaten 374 showcased Sri Lanka’s classy approach to long-format batting.
5 Wiaan Mulder – 367 vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo (2025)
South Africa’s stand-in captain scored 367* in just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest triple century in Test history. His decision to declare rather than chase Lara’s record illustrates both selflessness and captaincy maturity.
6 Garfield Sobers – 365 vs Pakistan, Kingston (1958)
Sobers' 365* stood as the highest Test score for 36 years. His elegant strokeplay and stamina defined this timeless innings. His inning at that time was a super natural effort. For a player like him to score so big was a tremendous achievement.
7 Len Hutton – 364 vs Australia, The Oval (1938)
Hutton’s monumental 364 came in a timeless Test and still stands as England’s national record. Renowned for his concentration and impeccable technique, his innings is a classic display of high-scoring patience.
8 Sanath Jayasuriya – 340 vs India, Colombo (1997)
Jayasuriya combined aggression and endurance across his 340 off 578 balls. His knockout 36 fours and two sixes defined Sri Lanka's batting intensity.
9 Hanif Mohammad – 337 vs West Indies, Bridgetown (1958)
Hanif's monumental 337, bathed over 16 hours at Bridgetown, remains the longest innings in Test history. His stubborn resolve saved Pakistan from following on and marked him as the "Little Master."
10 Wally Hammond – 336 vs New Zealand, Auckland (1933)
Hammond’s unbeaten 336 in Auckland, including 34 fours and 10 sixes, sealed his place among England’s greats. His aggressive yet classical batting stress-tested New Zealand’s bowling.