Will BBL,15, Be the Biggest Bash Ever? New Schedule for the Season Announced
By Shah Faisal
BBL 2025 to kick off with a bang! Pakistan superstar Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Aussie Test heroes headline the most exciting Big Bash yet.
The cricketing summer of 2025-26 is shaping up to be unforgettable, and Big Bash League fans have every reason to be excited. With a freshly announced 44-game schedule, blockbuster rivalries, and top international stars like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in action, BBL|15 could be the biggest bash we’ve ever seen.
Babar vs Shaheen? Oh yes, it's happening
Circle January 18 on your calendar because that's when Babar Azam’s Sydney Sixers take on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. Two of Pakistan’s biggest names in a showdown that could steal the entire summer spotlight.
And that’s not all. The Sixers, led by Babar’s batting charm. will open the season on December 14 in Perth against the Perth Scorchers — the BBL’s most consistent powerhouse. It’s a spicy cross-country clash to get things roaring from ball one.
Every team, every home, every fan — in 10 days
This season, BBL bosses are going all out to bring cricket closer to fans. Within the first 10 days, every single team will play a home game, giving local supporters a chance to cheer for their sides from day one.
Even Geelong will get in on the action, as the Melbourne Renegades shift their opening two matches there to allow more prep time for Marvel Stadium.
Cricket every night? Yes, please!
Say goodbye to slow weeks. BBL|15 promises nightly action, non-stop prime-time games, and six double-headers, running from December 14 to January 25 — with just Christmas Eve and Day off. That’s wall-to-wall cricket for more than a month.
According to league chief Alastair Dobson, "This is the season we’ve been waiting for – uninterrupted nights, Ashes hype, and our biggest stars ready to play."
Test stars to return for BBL finish?
With the Ashes wrapping up early January, there’s a big chance we’ll see familiar faces like Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja rejoin their Big Bash squads just in time for a finals charge.
Smith (Sixers), Khawaja (Heat), Nathan Lyon (Renegades), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), and Scott Boland (Stars) all have BBL deals this summer — and fans could be in for a real treat watching them in full flight in T20 colours.
Epic fixtures to mark on your calendar:
Dec 14: Scorchers vs Sixers – Season opener at Optus
Dec 16: Thunder vs Hurricanes – Grand Final rematch
Dec 26: Boxing Day Bash Double – Sixers vs Stars at SCG, followed by Scorchers vs Hurricanes
Dec 31: Strikers’ New Year’s Eve tradition against the Heat
Jan 4: Melbourne Derby – Stars vs Renegades at the MCG
Jan 16: Sydney Smash – Sixers vs Thunder at SCG
Jan 18: Babar vs Shaheen – Heat vs Sixers at Gabba
Jan 25: BBL Final under the lights
What’s new for fans and viewers?
All 44 games live across Foxtel and Kayo Sports
Seven Network and 7plus to show 34 games, including finals
Expect a finals series with the Qualifier starting January 20 and the BBL Final locked for January 25
Big Bash with Ashes buzz? Yes, it's a vibe
This summer’s schedule syncs perfectly with the Ashes, meaning fans won’t have to choose. Test match drama by day, T20 fireworks by night. That’s peak Aussie summer right there.
And with players allowed to rejoin their BBL sides post-Ashes — thanks to a clever marquee supplementary list rule — it’s set to be a golden end to the season.
Get ready. From Babar’s elegance to Shaheen’s fire, and Aussie stars returning home, BBL|15 is bringing it all.
Are you in?