Will MS Dhoni Return for IPL 2026? The Legend Breaks Silence on His Future
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary former World Cup-winning Indian captain and face of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has once again left his fans wondering about his future in the Indian Premier League. At 43, Dhoni is still going strong, but with age catching up and CSK’s struggles in the 2025 season, questions around his retirement have surfaced once more.
Dhoni, who last played for India in 2019, has been consistently turning up for CSK in the IPL since then. While the franchise was being led by Ruturaj Gaikwad since the start of the 2025 season, an injury mid-season to the young captain saw Dhoni reassume leadership responsibilities. However, it didn’t change much for the franchise, which has been disqualified from the playoffs. Even after securing their third win of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK remained at the bottom of the points table after 12 matches.
Following the match against KKR, Dhoni acknowledged the overwhelming crowd support in Kolkata, suggesting that the fans are also unsure whether this season will be his last in yellow.
"They don't know when it will be my last year so they want to come and support me and watch me play," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation. The statement, though light-hearted, reflected the emotional connect he shares with the fans, many of whom have followed his journey since his debut in 2004.
On his potential plans for IPL 2026, Dhoni offered a cautious response, choosing not to confirm anything. "I only play two months in a year. When the IPL is over, I have to work hard for another six to eight months just to see if my body will be able to take this pressure. Nothing for me to decide right now," he added.
Dhoni’s comments clearly indicate that while he hasn’t ruled out returning for another season, his decision will depend heavily on his fitness and how well his body holds up through the year.
As for CSK, their campaign this season has been nothing short of a disappointment. With only three wins from 12 games, they were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. Despite flashes of brilliance, the team couldn’t find the consistency they’ve been known for, especially in Dhoni’s golden years.
Whether Dhoni returns in 2026 or calls time on his illustrious IPL career, the former India captain’s presence continues to be one of the biggest attractions in the tournament. For now, the speculation will continue and fans across the country will keep hoping for one more season of ‘Thala’ magic.