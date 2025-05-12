Will We Ever See Another Like Him? Kohli’s Leadership and Batting Records Stand Tall in Test History
In a move that has left the cricketing world stunned, India’s iconic batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 36. Known for his unmatched intensity, elite fitness, and love for the red-ball format, Kohli’s decision has surprised fans, former players, and cricket experts alike. Already having stepped away from T20Is along with the captain Rohit Sharma and veteran all rounder Ravindra Jadeja after lifting the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli’s departure from Test cricket marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.
Last week, Test captain Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the longest format. Just five days later, Kohli followed suit. Many had expected him to continue at least for 2 more years until the 2027 Odi World Cup, with the assumption that he retired from T20Is to focus more on Tests and ODIs in the twilight of his career. However, his decision has sparked disappointment and nostalgia in equal measure.
Kohli’s Glorious Stint as a Test Captain
Kohli has not only been one of the most prolific run scorers in the history of Test cricket but also one of the greatest captains India has ever had. Leading India in 68 Tests, more than any other Indian captain he won 40, drew 11, and lost just 17 matches with the success rate of 58.8 percent. His captaincy era defined India’s aggressive and fearless brand of cricket, particularly in overseas conditions.
His biggest achievement came in 2018-19, when he led India to a historic Test series victory in Australia, winning 2-1, the first ever for India Down Under. Under his leadership, India also held the No.1 Test ranking from 2016 to 2021 and reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 but came out as a runner up against Newzeland .
Kohli’s leadership saw India winning nine consecutive Test series from 2015 to 2017, equaling Ricky Ponting’s record. On his captaincy debut in Adelaide, he struck 115 and 141 in both innings, a feat never achieved before by any Indian Test captain.
He also registered the highest individual score by an Indian Test captain, 254 not out against South Africa in 2019. With 20 Test centuries as captain, he holds the record for the most by an Indian skipper and has also scored seven double centuries, more than any other captain in world cricket. Overall, Kohli scored 5,864 runs as captain at an outstanding average of 54.80 with 7 double hundreds.
Kohli’s Test Batting Legacy
Kohli’s Test career is filled with staggering numbers and memorable innings. In 123 matches, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He also recorded seven double centuries, making him India’s top double-ton scorer in Tests and placing him fifth on the all-time global list.
He ranks fourth in terms of all-time Test runs for India, behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. In terms of centuries, only those three have more for India. Kohli was especially known for excelling in overseas conditions 15 of his 30 Test hundreds came away from home.
He scored seven centuries in Australia alone, surpassing Tendulkar’s record of most hundreds by an Indian in Australia. He also scored 2 centuries each in England, South Africa, West Indies and 1 in Sri Lanka and New Zealand, showcasing his class on every soil.
His 2014-15 debut tour of Australia remains one of his finest performances, where he struck four centuries, setting the tone for a new era in Indian cricket. Kohli’s dominance with the bat and leadership mindset helped shape India’s decade long dominance in the longest format of cricket.
End of an Era
Kohli’s decision to walk away from Test cricket also potentially ends the chase to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic record of 100 international centuries. Kohli currently has 82 centuries across all formats. With India scheduled to play 27 ODIs before the 2027 World Cup, there’s a theoretical chance he could get close to Tendulkar’s mark but his retirement from Tests makes that pursuit considerably more difficult.
Nonetheless, Kohli has left behind a Test legacy that few can match. From his spirited batting performances to inspiring a generation with his passion and leadership, Kohli’s contribution to Indian Test cricket is monumental.
As fans continue to process this unexpected decision, many are already hoping for a change of the decision from Kohli. Whether he wears the white jersey again or not, Virat Kohli’s place among the greatest cricketers of all time is firmly cemented.