Williams and Ervine Return as Zimbabwe Name Squad for Bangladesh Test Series
Zimbabwe have named a 15-man squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Veteran players Sean Williams and Craig Ervine will make their much-anticipated returns. The first Test is scheduled for April 20 in Sylhet, followed by the second in Chattogram on April 28.
Williams, a veteran all-rounder, is back in the lineup after recovering from a back injury that sidelined him during Zimbabwe's last Test against Ireland. Meanwhile, skipper Craig Ervine, who missed that match due to the birth of his child, resumes his leadership duties.
The squad features a mix of experience and youth, including the return of left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza and wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga. Tsiga, who last played a Test in 2023 against the West Indies, replaces Joylord Gumbie. Masakadza slots in for young pacer Newman Nyamhuri.
Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, fresh off a record-setting performance in February when he became the first Zimbabwean pacer to claim seven wickets in a Test innings, will lead the bowling attack with support from Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi.
Legspinner Vincent Masekesa is the only uncapped player in the squad, offering Zimbabwe a new spin option as they look to bolster their attack in subcontinental conditions.
“We are very excited to be heading into a period where Test cricket will be our sole focus,” said head coach Justin Sammons. “This group of players has the potential to grow significantly, both as individuals and as a team.”
This will be Zimbabwe’s first Test tour to Bangladesh since 2020, when they suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 106 runs in Dhaka.
Full Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch.