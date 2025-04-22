Wisden Mocks World Test Championship Cycle as a "Showpiece"
By Shah Faisal
The latest edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack has delivered a scathing critique of the International Cricket Council’s handling of the World Test Championship (WTC), calling it a “shambles masquerading as a showpiece.” Editor Lawrence Booth has directly called on ICC chair Jay Shah to review and reform the current WTC cycle, arguing that the structure is unfit for purpose and fails to promote fair and competitive Test cricket.
The phrases used for the WTC cycle were not just expressions of emotion or thought; in fact, its conception lies in the fact that South Africa will be playing the final of the ‘World Test Championship’ without playing Australia or England on their way to the final. Thus, getting to the final of such a highly rated championship without breaking hard sweat became the reason for such lemon-squeezing criticism of the cycle’s un-uniform structure.
Wisden’s Recommendations for a Better WTC Format
Booth also suggested some recommendations for the overhaul of the WTC cycle, proposing the following:
- Extend the championship duration to four years, similar to football.
- Implement a full round-robin format, where the top nine Test teams play each other both home and away.
- Ensure a minimum three-match series to preserve the depth and competitiveness of Test cricket.
The current system spans two years and has an unbalanced fixture list, which has drawn criticism. Booth emphasized that while this isn’t South Africa’s fault, it underscores how the structure lacks integrity and needs urgent reform.
Cricket Australia’s Stance on Test Match Scheduling
The head of the Australian Cricket Board recently suggested that teams should have the autonomy to decide who they play and who they don’t, further complicating efforts to create a standardized, equitable global Test calendar. While this may reflect practical realities, it risks institutionalizing imbalance and weakening the global Test structure.
Other Key Points of Criticism
Concerns Raised Over ICC Governance and Indian Influence
Recent ICC meetings held in Zimbabwe brought further scrutiny to the WTC and broader governance issues. While the ICC has yet to officially announce outcomes, sources suggest the flawed nine-team, two-year cycle will remain in place for 2025–27. Those who engaged with Jay Shah during the meetings remarked that 2024 was a year marked by glaring disparities, with concerns voiced about India’s growing dominance over the sport’s administration.
Booth did not hold back in his criticism, pointing to Shah’s quiet appointment as ICC chair and his influential position within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He wrote, “The communal shrug that met Shah’s appointment confirmed a sorry truth: 2024 was the year cricket gave up any claim to being properly administered, with checks, balances, and governance for the many, not the few. India already had the monopoly: now they had hotels on Park Lane and Mayfair.”
Wisden’s takedown is a sharp reminder that while Test cricket is cherished for its tradition and integrity, it requires strong, impartial governance to survive and flourish in a rapidly commercializing cricket world