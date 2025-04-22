Wisden Recognises Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana as the Best in Cricket
BY SHAH FAISAL
Jasprit Bumrah: Leading Cricketer In Men’s Cricket
Described by Wisden’s editor Lawrence Booth as “quite simply the star of the year,” Jasprit Bumrah’s 2024 was the stuff of legends. The Indian pace spearhead became the first bowler in Test history to claim 200 wickets at an average of under 20, an unprecedented feat that rewrites the benchmarks for greatness in the longest format.
Bumrah's 71 Test wickets at an astonishing average below 15 are a masterclass in consistency, skill, and endurance. But perhaps his defining moment came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he single-handedly held the Indian bowling attack together, picking up 32 wickets at just 13.06.
In white-ball cricket he was even more mesmerising. In the T20 World Cup – Caribbean and USA – Bumrah changed the direction of the matches in crunch moments, from Rizwan to Jansen and from bowling Babar to squeezing the final. His presence on the field has become synonymous with reliability and brilliance, earning him his rightful place for recognition as best in the world.
Smriti Mandhana: Wisden Leading Women Cricker
In women’s cricket, Smriti Mandhana produced a year of extraordinary achievement, becoming Wisden’s Leading Women’s Cricketer in the World for 2024. The stylish left-hander was a picture of elegance and aggression, scoring 1,659 runs across all formats – the highest by any woman in a calendar year of international cricket.
Mandhana’s year was marked by four ODI centuries, setting a new benchmark for consistency and dominance at the top of the order. Her ability to adapt across formats – from the explosive nature of T20s to the composure required in Tests – showcases her as a complete batter. Her second Test century, a commanding 149 against South Africa, came in a resounding ten-wicket win for India in June, underlining her growing influence in the red-ball game as well.
Beyond numbers, Mandhana’s impact is also deeply cultural. She is an icon for the next generation of Indian cricketers, embodying the progress of women’s cricket in India. With every cover drive and fearless innings, she continues to inspire a movement that now rivals men’s cricket in the country.
Mitchell Santner – The Showman of Absolute Control (Best Performance of the Year)
While all praise the greatness of India in both white and red-ball cricket, there is one cricketer who threw them into shameful criticism in Test cricket. His match-winning performance (13/157) against India in the second Test in Pune laid the foundation of a series whitewash that this Indian team could never have dreamed even in their most fearful fantasmagoria. Santner, normally a white-ball specialist, delivered a head-spinning performance in Tests against India to mark a series victory by New Zealand.
Nicholas Pooran (The Leading T20 Batter in the World)
With his spellbinding style and his destructive charisma against spinners, Pooran is truly named as the T20 performer of the year 2024. There is no need of mentioning stats when it comes to Nicholas Pooran; his style is above all matter, and when he scores runs, he scores them in box office style. He broke the hell on bowlers in ICL T20 and in The Hundred last year. This is just the first time that he got such recognition; there will be many waiting for him over the next couple of years because his bat hasn’t cooled down yet.