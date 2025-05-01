Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: New Venues, More Teams, Bigger Stage in England
By Mehr Jan
When cricket returns to the hallowed turf of Lord’s for a World Cup final in 2026, it won’t be just any match—it’ll be the grand finale of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, a tournament poised to break new ground with a record 12 teams battling across England and Wales.
ICC officially unveiled the venues and key dates on May 1 during a launch event at Lord’s Cricket Ground, which will host the final on July 5.
This marks another milestone for the sport’s global growth, particularly in women’s cricket, with the competition expanding both in scope and significance.
Seven storied venues across England and Wales will host the 33-match tournament, scheduled from June 12 to July 5.
The lineup includes Old Trafford in Manchester, Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, the Hampshire Bowl, The Oval in London, and the Bristol County Ground.
Each ground carries its own legacy and will now contribute to the next chapter of women’s cricket history.
The 2026 edition will feature a group stage format with two pools of six teams each, leading into knockout rounds and ending in the championship clash at Lord’s—a ground that famously staged the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup final between England and India.
Eight teams have already booked their tickets: hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Four additional teams will earn their place through a global qualifier set for next year.
This will be the largest Women’s T20 World Cup ever staged, in terms of both participating nations and fixtures.
The previous edition saw 10 teams compete in the UAE, with New Zealand triumphing over South Africa in a dramatic final.
England and Wales were awarded hosting rights back in 2022, following an intensive venue selection process that considered infrastructure, regional representation, and audience potential.
With the tournament now less than a year away, anticipation is growing for what could be the most competitive and widely watched Women’s T20 World Cup to date.