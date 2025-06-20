Wood Hopeful for a Comeback in the Fifth Test Against India
England’s pace star Mark Wood is hoping for a potential comeback in the Test series against India. The fast bowler says he is working on his injuries and might return before the last Test in the five-match series against India.
Mark Wood suffered a knee injury during the 2025 Champions Trophy and limped off the pitch during the match. After initial tests, he underwent a knee operation in March. He was advised to take a four-month rehab, meaning he would miss the five-match Test series against India.
Wood, however, has been focusing on his recovery and now claims that he might be back before the final Test. The series against India has started on Friday, while the last Test will begin on July 31 at the Kia Oval. It is also reported that Wood will feature in the County Championship match between Durham and Somerset, starting on July 22.
Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Wood said he is optimistic about his return before the final Test but won’t force himself into another injury.
“Rehab is going well,” Wood said. “I've just started bowling very lightly, so I'm on the comeback trail now officially.
"I'm hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against. I'm still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute, that's still my focus — that I might play a part.
"It's been a bit slow [coming back] to start with. I haven't been able to do a lot, but it's starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in — hopefully not too much longer. [I am] still hoping that I can play a part right at the end of the series, but I'll just wait and see."
However, England won’t rush Mark Wood’s comeback, considering there is an Ashes on the horizon. England is already struggling with their pace options as most of their fast bowlers are sidelined due to different injuries in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Both Olly Stone and Jofra Archer are recovering from their respective injuries, with the latter expected to be back for the second Test against India. It is also reported that Archer will be back on Sunday for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship. He last played in the longest format in May 2021 and has since been playing only white-ball cricket.