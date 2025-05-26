World Cup Within Sight? USA Deliver Ruthless Blow to Rivals to Stay Top of the Table
In a high-stakes clash of the ICC World Cup League 2, the United States outperformed Canada by 88 runs at Lauderhill, Florida, in what was the 71st match of the competition. With this win, the USA secured the top position as they were not on the top before that, now level with the Netherlands on 26 points but ahead due to a better win percentage. Powered by a spectacular knock from Shayan Jahangir and a clinical bowling performance led by Saurabh Netravalkar, the hosts delivered a well-rounded performance to move one step closer to their dream of qualifying for the 2027 ICC World Cup.
Toss and Playing XIs
USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and made the right call by choosing to bat first.
USA XI: Smit Patel (Wk), Monank Patel (C), Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
Canada XI: Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Mansab Gill, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Anop Santosh (Wk), Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana
USA Post Competitive Total Thanks to Middle Order Surge
The American innings began steadily with openers Smit Patel and Monank Patel putting on 44 runs. Smit fell early for 17, and Monank followed after making 31 off 39 balls. Andries Gous tried to steady things but was dismissed for 29.
USA suffered a middle-order collapse with Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar failing to reach double figures. At 92/5, the innings was in trouble until Shayan Jahangir and Sanjay Krishnamurthi stitched a remarkable 139-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Jahangir was in sublime touch, smashing 89 off just 69 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and two sixes. Krishnamurthi played a composed knock, scoring 61 off 62 balls, anchoring the innings while allowing Jahangir to attack. USA finished with 286/9 in 50 overs.
Canada’s Shivam Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets for 69 in 8 overs, while Dilon Heyliger chipped in with 3 wickets for 56 in his full quota.
Canada Collapse Under Pressure
Chasing 287, Canada never looked in control. Captain Navneet Dhaliwal was dismissed for a duck, and Mansab Gill fell soon after for 9. Nicholas Kirton and Pargat Singh added 46 runs before Pargat was dismissed for 37.
Kirton followed shortly after, scoring 32, and from there, Canada kept losing wickets. Harsh Thaker played a lone hand with 66 off 79 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, a little support came from Shivam Sharma who scored 28 of 41 balls both of the have accumulated 76 runs together but received no support from the lower order.
The Canadians were eventually bundled out for 198 in 46.1 overs. Saurabh Netravalkar led USA’s bowling attack with 4/33 in 8.1 overs. Harmeet Singh took 3 wickets, Jasdeep Singh 2, and Milind Kumar grabbed 1. USA won the game quite comfortably by 88 runs
Player of the Match
Shayan Jahangir was deservedly named Player of the Match for his game-changing innings of 89, which helped United States to take control of the match after a shaky start.
With this comprehensive win, USA now lead the World Cup League 2 standings with 26 points from 19 games—edging past Netherlands, who also have 26 points but from 20 matches. USA continue to march toward qualification for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.