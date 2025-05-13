World of Cricket Went into Meltdown as Virat Kohli Announced His Test Retirement
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, after playing in the Indian white jersey for more than a decade. He scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.8 and also hit 30 centuries. He captained the Indian side in 68 Tests, winning 40 — the most by any Indian skipper.
As soon as the Indian legend announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, messages and social media posts poured in from around the world. From the ICC Chairman to international and IPL teammates, everyone was surprised but cherished the moments Kohli provided in Test cricket.
BCCI’s official X handle posted a heartfelt message after Kohli’s announcement:
“Thank you Virat Kohli. An era ends in Test cricket, but the legacy will continue FOREVER! @imVkohli, the former Team India Captain, retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!”
ICC Chairman Jay Shah posted a congratulatory note and praised Kohli's commitment to the game:
“Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at Lord’s said it all.”
Many current Indian national squad members made their Test debut under Kohli’s captaincy. Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian spearhead, took to social media to express his love and gratitude:
“From making my Test debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed, but the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched. Congratulations on a remarkable journey in whites, @virat.kohli.”
India’s rising star and expected future Test captain, Shubman Gill, also praised Kohli’s brilliance and leadership, and how it inspired the upcoming generation:
“Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field — to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can — you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions.
I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, @virat.kohli paji.”
India’s head coach and Kohli’s former teammate, Gautam Gambhir, also wrote a loving note:
“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss you, cheeks…”
One of the best tributes came from the Little Master, Sachin Tendulkar, who shared a moving message on social media:
“As you retire from Tests, I’m reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since.
While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes. Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport.”
Tributes didn’t just come from Indian players. South African great and ICC Hall of Famer AB de Villiers also shared a heartfelt note:
“Congrats to my biscotti @virat.kohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend!”
Kane Williamson, who captained the side that beat Kohli’s India in the WTC Final, congratulated him as well, posting an emotional message about their relationship:
“Congratulations, brother @virat.kohli. What a journey. The numbers are there for everyone to see, but your impact has gone far beyond that. You’ll be remembered for pushing the boundaries of the game. That drive and hunger have been an inspiration to all of us. A pleasure to share the field from the U19 days and right through 14 years of Test cricket.”
Aussie opener David Warner, with whom Kohli shared many spirited contests, spoke about his competitiveness and role in India’s success:
“Absolute legend of our game. I’ll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great — someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players who played for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint?”
It wasn’t just the cricket stars that congratulated Kohli but other spotting icons as well, with Novak Djokovic being one of them. The 24-time Grand Slam champion congratulated Kohli by posting a picture of the star batter, captioned, “Incredible innings, [Virat Kohli].”
These were just a few of the many stars who congratulated Virat Kohli on his illustrious Test career and expressed their sorrow at not being able to see him don the white jersey again.