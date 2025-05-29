WTC Final 2025: Key Bowling Matchups That Could Decide Australia vs South Africa Clash
By Shah Faisal
As the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between Australia and South Africa approaches, excitement is surging. Set to begin on June 11, this final is not just another high-stakes game—it's a historic showdown. For the first time, Australia and South Africa will face off in the final of an ICC event. In many ways, it feels like a long-awaited fulfilment of the dream 2003 World Cup final that never was.
With two traditionally pace-heavy teams involved, it's no surprise that fans and analysts alike have focused on the bowling units. And why not? With stars like Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc on display, all of whom have more than 200 test wickets each, this final is likely to be a fast bowler’s battleground.
Here are the key bowling matchups that could shape the outcome of this monumental clash:
South African Bowlers vs Australian Batters
South Africa’s pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and supported by Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and the spin of Keshav Maharaj, brings both depth and experience. Their head-to-head record against Australia’s top-order reveals some fascinating battles.
Kagiso Rabada: Australia’s Nemesis
Rabada’s rivalry with Australia is intense and storied, stemming from the dramatic 2018 series. His raw pace and aggression have made him a standout performer:
49 wickets in 18 innings
Strike Rate: 39.9
Rabada vs Key Australian Batters
Usman Khawaja: 319 balls, 154 runs, 5 dismissals | Avg: 30.8
Steve Smith: 262 balls, 128 runs, 4 dismissals | Avg: 32.0
Travis Head: 49 balls, 56 runs, 2 dismissals | Avg: 28.0
Josh Inglis: 19 balls, 16 runs, 3 dismissals | Avg: 5.3
Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green: No dismissals yet
While Rabada has been successful against senior batters like Smith and Khawaja, he is yet to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne, Carey, or Green. If these players settle in, they could pose a serious challenge.
Core vs Core: Australia’s Top Order vs South Africa’s Bowling Quartet
Looking beyond Rabada, the South African attack has depth. Jansen’s bounce and swing, Ngidi’s seam movement, and Maharaj’s control make for a balanced group. Here’s how Australia’s core has fared against this unit:
Steve Smith
699 balls | 342 runs | 8 dismissals | Avg: 42.8
Overall vs South Africa: 854 runs in 21 innings | Avg: 44.95
Usman Khawaja
653 balls | 343 runs | 8 dismissals | Avg: 42.9
Overall vs South Africa: 765 runs in 20 innings | Avg: 40.26 (includes 195*)
Marnus Labuschagne
162 balls | 81 runs | 1 dismissal | Avg vs quartet: 81.0
Overall: 109 runs in 4 innings | Avg: 36.33
The numbers suggest no side has a definitive upper hand. While Smith has a respectable record, it’s not dominant by his standards. Labuschagne’s minimal exposure means the final will be a true test. The result may hinge on how the Australian top order handles early pressure.
South African Batters vs Australian Pacers
On the flip side, Australia’s big three—Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood—have been a consistent threat to South African batters across formats and conditions.
Head-to-Head:
Pat Cummins: 41 wickets in 16 innings | SR: 41 | 3 five-wicket hauls
Mitchell Starc: 42 wickets in 17 innings | SR: 47 | 2 five-wicket hauls
Josh Hazlewood: 34 wickets in 15 innings | SR: 55
Bavuma vs Aussie Trio
vs Starc: 158 balls, 89 runs, 2 dismissals | Avg: 44.5
Overall vs Trio: 413 balls, 191 runs, 5 dismissals | Avg: 38.2
Markram vs Aussie Trio
vs Starc: 112 balls, 82 runs, 1 dismissal | Avg: 82.0
vs Cummins: 123 balls, 90 runs, 4 dismissals | Avg: 22.5
Overall: 426 balls, 272 runs, 7 dismissals | Avg: 38.9
Markram has a mixed record—solid against Starc, but vulnerable to Cummins. Bavuma has been steady but unspectacular. If South Africa are to post a competitive score, these two must negotiate the early overs carefully.
Matchup Summary: Who Holds the Edge?
Rabada vs Smith - Rabada
Rabada vs Khawaja - Rabada
Rabada vs Head - Rabada
Smith vs SA Quartet - Even
Labuschagne vs SA Bowlers - Labuschagne
Cummins vs Markram - Cummins
Who Leads the Stats?
Most wickets vs Australia: KG Rabada (49)
Most Wickets vs South Africa: Mitchell Starc (42)
Best Strike Rate vs South Africa: Pat Cummins (41)
This WTC Final won’t just hinge on captaincy or big centuries. It’s the micro-battles—Rabada vs Smith, Cummins vs Markram—that will shape the result. Whichever bowling unit can assert dominance early may just tip the scales in their team's favor come June 11.
Will Rabada reign again, or will Cummins lead Australia to back-to-back WTC glory?