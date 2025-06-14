WTC Final, 2025: South Africa Beat Australia to Taste the Flavour of an ICC Trophy
By Shah Faisal
South Africa, despite being underwhelmingly less-favourites while coming into the final, have beaten Australia by 5 wickets to win the WTC,2025, Final at Lord’s. This is the first real instance where South Africa have won an ICC trophy. Though they did win a tournament in 1998, it was called the ICC Knockout Cup and had no real impact or recognition as an official ICC event.
This win has finally swept away all the dirt and debris of the heartbreaks that South African cricket and their fans have endured over the last 33 years. The souls of all those South African players who committed great errors while being in control of the game on previous occasions will now be relieved.
Every time the debate came up about South Africa not winning an ICC tournament, people’s minds went to the painful moments of the past. And the players in those moments weren't ordinary — they were South African legends like Herschelle Gibbs, who dropped that infamous catch at midwicket, Allan Donald, who didn’t run while Klusener was cruising from the other end, Mark Boucher, who stopped a ball that pushed South Africa down via the D/L method, Dale Steyn, who would still wonder why on earth he bowled a half-volley to Grant Elliott, and finally, De Kock and David Miller, whose wickets cost them the last T20 World Cup against West Indies.
South Africa have redeemed themselves in the most emphatic way — by winning the WTC Final against Australia, a team that has given them the greatest heartbreaks. They lost to them in 1999, 2007, and 2023. This win doesn’t just redeem them — it has also pulled Test cricket out of a slump. They gave another chance to Test cricket and have sent a clear message to organisers: if you allow so-called weaker teams enough chances, they will eventually become better — and might just beat the mighty, like South Africa did today.
On Day Four, South Africa came to Lord’s as favourites, perhaps for the first time since the final was announced between these two sides. From Day One, Australia entered as favourites, but from the same Day One, South Africa kept finding ways to claw back into the game — even when they were out of it.
Their bowlers have remained the key force behind their success, not just in the final but throughout the WTC cycle. Kagiso Rabada led the charge just as South Africans expected. A few months ago, when South Africa needed to win five out of six Test matches to reach the final, it was Rabada who made them believe — delivering great performances in Bangladesh. South Africa won all six and earned their ticket to battle Australia in the Ultimate Test Match — the WTC 2025 Final at Lord’s.
Rabada didn’t stop delivering at the critical stage, unlike some of his great South African predecessors. He delivered spell after spell, kept Australia within limits, and proved that a bowling attack featuring Rabada is as lethal as Australia’s. His 9 wickets in the match gave South Africa the chance to make history — but to win it, someone had to score big runs.
And to do that, their best — and perhaps the most talented player in the current South African setup — Aiden Markram stepped up. He took control of the innings in a style that has defined him since birth: calm, sober, stylish, and attacking when needed. He scored a quintessential hundred — and that too at Lord’s. What an achievement !( For a minute just recline back and imagine being Markram, scoring a century at Lord’s against Australia in a match that could reshape the cricketing history of a nation.)
Markram held the fort with Temba Bavuma — their inspirational captain, and now an immortal legend in South African cricket folklore. Bavuma is the Prometheus of South African cricket. He is the one who remained undefeated, who gave them belief, and led them to taste the fruits of reward for the first time. Bavuma is the Sisyphus who finally rolled the rock to the top — and stood by it like a champion.
Bavuma and Markram were not at the crease when Verreynne hit the winning runs, but their absence was deeply symbolic — as is often the case with the history of great nations. Heroes give everything they have so the next generation can enjoy and reap the rewards. Bedingham and Verreynne stole the limelight — but it was Bavuma and Markram who built the stage.
South Africa have finally painted a picture of glory — one where black and white coexist, and where without one, the other has no meaning. Rabada, Markram, and Bavuma will remain heroes of the South African people for as long as the name of cricket lives in that country.