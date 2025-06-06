WTC Final ‘A Massive Moment for South African Cricket’: AB de Villiers
By Shah Faisal
As South Africa prepares for its first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final, cricketing legends and players alike are rallying behind the Proteas’ charge. Speaking to Star Sports, AB de Villiers called the upcoming clash at Lord’s against Australia a defining moment for the team and the country.
“This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord’s. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line,” said De Villiers. “It’s a well-balanced side, and I’m quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say ‘upset’ because they’re clearly the favourites.”
Australia, reigning champions and five-time ODI World Cup winners are the gold standard in ICC tournaments. De Villiers acknowledged that facing them in a high-stakes final won’t be easy. Still, he believes in the character of the South African squad.
“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won’t be easy. But we’re going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage.”
For many South Africans, this will be their first outing at Lord’s, a venue steeped in tradition and pressure. De Villiers hopes the team can settle quickly and channel the occasion into performance.
“I’m really looking forward to this contest. It’s going to be fantastic cricket—after all, it’s a final, and both teams have earned their place here,” he added.
While De Villiers brings the voice of experience, Proteas pacer Dane Paterson represents the inner confidence within the squad. Speaking to SportsBoom.co.za, Paterson dismissed the notion that South Africa enters the match as underdogs.
“We don’t feel we are the underdogs. Both teams are heading into unfamiliar territory—Lord’s, the slope, the Dukes ball. It’s all different from what we’re used to, but we believe we can win,” said Paterson.
He believes that playing for something greater than themselves gives the team an emotional edge.
“We’re playing for the people back home, and that brings us massive motivation. This is a shot at the Mace—the gold medal of Test cricket.”
Paterson also credited head coach Shukri Conrad for instilling belief and unity across the setup.
“Shuks is a brilliant coach. He’s fostered a culture where performance comes from confidence, not pressure. There’s a smooth transition coming—the unity and clarity from the Test side are going to carry over to all formats.”
Under Conrad’s leadership, with the experience of stars like Rabada and Elgar and the rising consistency of players like Bedingham, Jansen, and Coetzee, South Africa steps onto the grandest stage in Test cricket with hope and hunger.
Whether it’s the slope at Lord’s or the weight of history, the Proteas are prepared—not just to compete, but to make history. While for Australia it's a chance to win another final here as they did in 1999.