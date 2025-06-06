WTC Final Gets Grand Build-Up as ICC Unveils Hall of Fame Inductees
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to honour seven legendary players by inducting them into the ICC Hall of Fame in a special ceremony to be held on Monday, June 9. The event will take place just two days before the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final on June 11, adding a celebratory spark to cricket’s grand stage.
The group of new inductees includes five male and two female cricketers, whose remarkable contributions to the sport have earned them global recognition. The inductees will be presented with commemorative caps to acknowledge their invaluable impact on the game. Their names have been carefully selected by a panel comprising existing ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives, and media representatives.
The ceremony, which will begin at 4:30 PM British Summer Time, will also feature appearances by Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma, who will share their insights ahead of the World Test Championship Final.
The entire event will be broadcast live across ICC’s partner networks, allowing cricket fans from around the world to watch their favourite legends receive one of the game’s most prestigious honours. In the USA, the broadcast will be available through Willow TV and ICC.tv.
To date, 115 cricketers have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The most recent induction took place in Dubai earlier this year ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, where notable players such as Sir Alastair Cook, Neetu David, and AB de Villiers were celebrated.
Speaking about the upcoming ceremony, ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed the significance of the occasion:
“Inducting legends into the ICC Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the game’s most extraordinary contributors. This accolade is reserved exclusively for those whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the sport, and each selection is made purely on merit.”
“I am confident that fans across the globe will be thrilled to witness this special occasion, as we prepare to welcome seven new inductees into cricket’s most distinguished honor roll. With the event serving as the curtain-raiser to the ICC World Test Championship Final, there is much to celebrate and anticipate.”