WTC Final SA vs AUS Day 3: Markram Century Pushes South Africa Towards the Mac
By Shah Faisal
The WTC Final between Australia and South Africa is giving the fans their best memories of Test cricket in recent times, and every day is bringing new entertainment for those who watch it. While on the ground, it’s been a real test: a test of temperament, talent and technique, and a test of strength — both mental and physical. The day saw a great partnership between Starc and Hazlewood and also a great Test century by Aiden Markram, along with a patient innings from Temba Bavuma.
Like Day Two, Day Three came up with a package of surprises and the idea that South Africa would sweep through the last two Australian wickets and set up a nervy chase for themselves.
Lyon and Starc, the overnight survivors, came to the crease to find no swing or seam at all. The sun was baking down, and Australia were at ease before Rabada managed to bring one into Lyon and hit his pad. One down, one to go.
Mitchell Starc lined up Hazlewood to push the score further. He kept the game simple: defend, score a run, and frustrate South Africa. He repeated this over and over like a spell or incantation.
He kept the strike with himself, took singles on the fourth or fifth ball, and let Hazlewood manage the other deliveries.
Meanwhile, the South African captain kept the field spread and their bowlers just kept the ball up. There was no short ball ploy from the seam bowlers, no close catchers, no attempt to create a chance. That was a poor approach. And South Africa paid the price for it.
A lead that was supposed to be around 220 or 230 went past 250, with Starc finding no trouble at all from the pacers or even the spinner Maharaj.
Starc brought up his 50 — a fifty that will have its effect on the result or course of the game. He played like a champion. The best part of his innings was that he enjoyed his game, the challenge, and the touch of the ball on his bat.
Aiden Markram finally provided the breakthrough, dismissing Hazlewood for 17 runs. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, remained not out on 58.
South Africa needed 282 to win their best reward. To do that, they needed to go past Australia — and specifically its epic bowling attack.
South Africa started with an intent to score runs but lost Ryan Rickelton early to an outswinging Mitchell Starc delivery. The pressure was back on. And when it’s Australia who puts the pressure on, it becomes hard to undo it.
Mulder and Markram counterpunched Australia with meaty blows and scored runs whenever they got a chance.
Australia was forced on the back foot early as Pat Cummins came to bowl, replacing Starc. However, he also couldn't stop the flow of runs, and South Africa reached their 50 in relatively quick time.
As the two built a partnership, the South African team and their fans started to dream of a possibility of winning the game. 282 is not a supernatural number, but it’s hard to score that many in such a big game against a team who never allows you to get close.
While the fans were starting to imagine a win, Mitchell Starc came around the wicket and dismissed Wiaan Mulder at cover — a soft dismissal or perhaps the ball sticking in the wicket a little bit.
Both the wickets that fell were apparently loose shots. The pitch was slow and low with no swing or seam of any sort. Everyone knew that if the batters didn’t commit any mistakes, it would be hard for the bowlers to get them out. And something like that happened.
Temba Bavuma came in and lofted Starc over cover to show him that he would score runs and wouldn’t hold back whatever he had. He was struggling to run between the wickets but kept his cool. He defended with absolute clarity and scored runs according to the merit of the ball. He didn’t over-push things, nor went into a shell. He played a perfectly balanced innings.
Markram, on the other hand, kept scoring runs and brought up his fifty in 67 balls. His innings was courageous and skilled. He didn’t look like the Markram we often see — losing focus or judging the ball the wrong way.
Bavuma, the struggling captain of an uncertain pack, played well and stayed within his limits. He hobbled for runs and kept rotating the strike — the most vital thing to do in big run chases or pressure moments.
Bavuma also went past his fifty, and South Africa were slowly creeping towards the realization of a dream that has so often been broken in the middle for them. 1992, 1999, 2024 — on all these occasions, they were in situations like this: cruising towards the target of glory and then suffering an accidental fall.
South Africa went past 200, and so did Markram — a 100. He flicked Hazlewood for a four between midwicket and square leg. This was a 100 of excellence. This was the type of talent that everyone believed Markram had, but he had failed to manifest it previously. But what an occasion to let it materialize.
Markram stood in the middle, somberly put his helmet off, and raised his hands in a plaintive manner. The ground rose up in cheers and clapping for him. That was a moment of joy for all those who love Test cricket and for those who are fighters on the inside.
The day ended with this — SA 213/2. A day that started with Australia in control has now ended with South Africa in full command. They still need 69 runs to put their hands on the Mac, and Australia needs a remarkable comeback to keep their dominance in world cricket.
Day Five will be a great day either way. If South Africa wins, they will give birth to a new love for Test cricket among the younger generation. If Australia does, that will be because of another great choke — and some wonderful mental strength from a champion team.