WTC FINAL SA vs AUS: Playing Eleven and Teams’ Perspective
By Shah Faisal
The third edition of the World Test Championship Final begins tomorrow at Lord’s, the historic heart of cricket. Australia, the defending champions, take on South Africa in what promises to be a stirring contest between two sides rich in tradition and firepower.
This won’t be their first Lord’s meeting—Australia defeated South Africa by 10 wickets here in 1912 during the old Triangular Tournament, the first multi-nation Test event. Over a century later, the stakes are higher and the cricket sharper.
Australia enters the final as clear favourites. Their familiarity with English conditions—having played Ashes and other tours here regularly—and their experience of winning the last WTC final gives them an edge. However, the weight of defending the crown can be just as burdensome as chasing it.
Their XI is loaded with big-match pedigree: Smith, Starc, Cummins, Lyon—names that have won multiple ICC titles across formats. Travis Head is in imperious form, having cracked back-to-back centuries in his last two major finals, while Steve Smith is enjoying a resurgence that makes him the biggest threat to any bowling attack. With Labuschagne stepping up to open, Australia are hoping for a solid platform against the new ball.
South Africa, by contrast, walks into the final less burdened practically but more haunted by history. For them, this match isn’t just about a trophy—it’s a long-awaited opportunity to purge the ghosts of past near-misses. A WTC win would be transformative. Their batting, however, appears slightly undercooked. Wiaan Mulder continues at No. 3, while Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs will have to shoulder immense responsibility alongside captain Temba Bavuma. The absence of Tony de Zorzi and the choice to stick with a balanced attack—rather than unleashing an all-pace barrage—speaks to a measured, long-form approach.
South Africa’s bowling attack still commands respect. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi form a potent trio, with Keshav Maharaj likely to find assistance from a dry surface. Ngidi’s selection over Dane Paterson suggests the Proteas want variety and control over sheer pace.
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Pitch and Conditions:
A dry spring has left the Lord’s pitch with less moisture than usual, which could bring spin into play later in the match. Early June fixtures here are rare for both teams, meaning some uncertainty remains. The weather looks generally favourable, though there’s a forecast of scattered thunderstorms over the five days. Batting could be tricky early on, but warm temperatures may help the surface settle.
With history echoing and glory on the line, the final promises high drama—between Australia’s pursuit of sustained dominance and South Africa’s hunger for cricketing salvation