Zimbabwe Announces Squad for Important Home Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand

Sikandar Raza leads the team as captain, with a mix of experienced players and three newcomers

Zimbabwe has announced its 16 member squad for the upcoming T20 International tri series, set to take place at Harare Sports Club from July 14 to 26. 

The tournament features cricket powerhouses South Africa and New Zealand, putting Zimbabwe’s team under the spotlight as they prepare for a demanding stretch of white-ball matches.

Captain and Key Players

Sikandar Raza will lead the team again as captain. The squad includes a mix of established players and new faces. Among the returning names are Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa, all of whom kept their places after their performances in Zimbabwe’s last T20I series against Ireland.

There is a good news for Zimbabwe fans, Richard Ngarava, a fast bowler, is back after recovering from a back injury. Brian Bennett, an all-rounder, has also returned after recovering from a concussion that kept him out of recent Test matches.

New Players Get Their Chance

Zimbabwe is also giving chances to three players who have never played T20 Internationals before. They are wicketkeeper- batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left arm fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri, and leg spinner Vincent Masekesa. 

Full Squad Features

The Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming series will be led by captain Sikandar Raza, with the full roster including Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Recent Form 

Zimbabwe’s recent performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B was a standout, with the team scoring a remarkable 344 runs for 4 wickets in just 20 overs against Gambia. This kind of batting display shows the team’s potential for high-impact cricket, even as they face much tougher opposition in the upcoming tri-series.

Why This Series Matters

This tri-series is about more than just the immediate results. Zimbabwe is using the opportunity to test its squad depth, give new players exposure, and build team chemistry ahead of future international fixtures. Facing South Africa and New Zealand, two of the world’s top white ball teams, will be a tough test. 

The Schedule

14 July: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

18 July: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

20 July: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

24 July: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand

26 July: Final

All matches will be held at the Harare Sports Club, giving Zimbabwe the advantage of playing in familiar conditions.

Published
