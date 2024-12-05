Australia Beat India By 5 Wickets In Women’s ODI Series Opener
By Ian Omoro
Australia, playing for the first time after a dismal T20 World Cup campaign, defeated India handily in the ODI series opener at Allan Border Field after Georgia Voll made an impressive debut, and Megan Schutt recorded a career-best 5-19.
India's attempts to defeat Australia in the first series got off to a terrible start as they failed to take advantage of favorable batting conditions. They were bowled out for just 100 in the 35th over, their lowest score in women's ODIs since Australia dismissed them for 79 in 2012, after losing wickets on a frequent basis.
The opening pair, Voll and Phoebe Litchfield, immediately put up 48, sending India's bowling attack to a standstill. After hitting 35 off 29 balls, including six consecutive boundaries at one point, Litchfield was dismissed, which caused a collapse. After Renuka Singh took three wickets, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney were dismissed quickly.
With two of her own strikes, rookie legspinner Priya Mishra gained further ground, but Voll, 21, showed maturity and maintained her excellent WBBL form. With Australia winning in just the 17th over, Voll finished undefeated at 46 off 42 balls after being reprieved on 27 when wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh put down a difficult chance.
In the end, India lamented a terrible batting display that swiftly collapsed against fantastic new-ball bowling from Schutt, who finished with her first five-wicket haul in ODIs with a frightening outswing. In addition to their poor shot selection, they ran clumsily between the wickets.
On the other hand, Tahlia McGrath, who is replacing injured regular captain Alyssa Healy in this three-match series, put on a virtually faultless performance for a motivated Australia.
Surprisingly, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat at a location where teams have historically performed well when chasing. In a fantastic chance to solidify her spot in the squad, Priya Punia, who has only participated in three ODIs since 2023, was chosen to open with Smriti Mandhana.
She took on Schutt right away and scored off the first ball before Mandhana made a promising start with a number of beautiful strokes. However, after Mandhana was caught behind after trying to cut a wide delivery from Schutt, who cleverly shifted the angle by moving around the wicket, it was all over for India.
Harleen Deol, returning after a protracted injury layoff, wanted to establish herself at number three, a spot that India has had trouble filling. However, as pressure increased, Deol and Punia found it difficult to rotate their strike and were pinned down. Punia was unable to handle it and holed out to backward square after making only three off seventeen balls.
Voll began her international debut with an aggressive boundary through the covers on the fourth ball of Australia's chase, winning her cap before play from Mooney. Even though Australia lost a number of wickets in the last stages of the chase to win, she helped ride the wobble.