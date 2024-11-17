Australia Beats Pakistan By 13 Runs In The Second T20Is
By Caroline Chepkorir
In the second T20 series, Australia defeated Pakistan by 13 runs, and they took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground. This win was thanks to Spencer Johnson, who ended with figures of 5/26. Pakistan was bundled out for 134 in 19.4 overs.
Pakistan struggled to gain momentum at the start; they lost their batters early in the match, Babar Azam for three and Sahibzada Farhan just for five in the three overs, and their scoreboard was at 17 runs. However, Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan partnered, and they contributed 27 runs.
Earlier, Australia was elected to bat, and they set a competitive total of 148 runs. Openers Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk contributed 52 runs in the 3.4 overs. Aaron Hardie played a significant role as he added 28 runs. Harif Rauf caught Fraser-McGurk after he smashed 32 runs off 17 balls
For Pakistan, Usman Khan, who was the top scorer, picked up 52 runs off 38 deliveries, which included five boundaries with a six. Irfan Khan scored undefeated 37 runs off 28 balls, but his efforts were in vain as he couldn’t take his side over the target as they only needed 16 runs in the final over.
“I wasn’t too sure if their total of 147 was enough to defend and admitted that the middle of their innings had been really tough as Pakistan’s bowlers adapted to conditions. There are so many options in this team. Every time I brought Spencer Johnson back tonight, he got us a wicket,” said Australia captain Inglis after the match.
Spencer Johnson, who was brilliant with his performance was awarded the player of the match title.
“It's every kid's dream to play for Australia. It's an opportunity I don't take lightly; I feel very privileged to wear the green and gold. You never know when your last game's going to be for Australia, so every game is a bonus, and hopefully I can play a couple more," said Johnson in the post-match presentation.
Pakistan skipper Rizwan also showed his disappointment after the match.
“If you look at the whole scenario of the match, if you drop crucial catches at a crucial time, then it will always cost you. If you play against Australia, we know they are not an easy team in these conditions, and if you give them chances like that, you’ll make it very difficult,” stated Pakistan captain Rizwan after the match.
In T20Is, Australia have defeated Pakistan five times in Australia. The first T20 match of the three-match series was shortened to seven over each due to the rain, and Australia crushed Pakistan by 29 runs. The third and final match will be held in Hobart on Monday.