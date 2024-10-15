Australia's Pace Attack Faces Tough Test Against India
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been remarkably durable, but their workload could be stretched against face a challenge with the loss of all-rounder Cameron Green.
Cummins who missed England tour will prepare to lead Australia team in the ODI series against Pakistan, the trio will have to be fit for the test.
Australian cricketer Cameron Green will be out of action for at least six months due to back surgery. This means he'll miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, he will miss the India test.
Before his injury, Green had typically batted at number six. However, he had success at number four last summer, averaging 53.6. He attributed his success to his patience and ability to handle swinging balls, qualities also essential for opening the batting.
Green expressed comfort and confidence in batting at number four, stating that he could take his time and build the innings prior to the back injury that ruled him all summer.
“When required to play a role in test cricket it gives joy to be ready, on the sideline is time you realize how much it means to play and help the team,” Green added.
With several fringe bowlers recovering from injuries, the absence of Green, who was expected to play a significant role, further complicates matters. Mitchell Marsh might be called upon to fill Green's void, but his bowling fitness remains a concern.
Considering options like Aaron Hardie and Beau Webster in for Green is set to provide a similar balance to the team. The workload management of the frontline bowlers is crucial ahead of the India series, and Australia's management is taking steps to ensure they are well-prepared.
Australia pace depth is tested having recoveries of Scott Boland, Michael Neser whom will fully participate in India’s tie and Quick lance Morris will return by end month.
It's uncertain what role Green will play when he returns to the team. There are Test matches in the Caribbean next June and home Ashes series in 2025-2026. The top of the batting order might be his only option, depending on presence and the performance of other openers.