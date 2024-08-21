Australia Seeks To Reclaim Home Dominance In Next Border-Gavaskar Trophy
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has set the path for the national team, saying Australia has a great chance to show its supremacy on home ground with the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). All eyes will be on Pat Cummins and his team as the much-awaited Test series against India gets ready to show once more Australia's cricketing supremacy.
Set to start late November 2024, the BGT will feature India touring Australia for a five-match Test series. Not only as a bilateral challenge, but also as a gauge of Australia's position in world cricket, the series has a significant weight. India has been a strong rival, winning the last two series in Australia first under Virat Kohli then under Ajinkya Rahane.
Former Australia wicketkeeper Gilchrist was open about the difficulty ahead. "The onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home. India knows how to go away and win overseas," he said, stressing the relevance of the series for Australia's dignity and reputation.
Gilchrist is positive about the prospects of his country even with India's recent achievements. "Naturally, I'm going to say Australia, hope they get there. But it's too close to call. It will be a close tussle," he said, realizing how difficult Rohit Sharma's team presents.
The time of the next season highlights its relevance even more. With India topping the points table and Australia second in the world test championship (WTC) Final in 2025, both teams are getting ready. The BGT will be a crucial precursor to the WTC Final, probably deciding both teams' form and confidence before their showdown at Lord's.
When one considers Australia's latest record versus India, the series becomes even more important. Australia defeated India in the World Test Championship, therefore attesting a significant triumph even though they lost the last BGT 1-3 in India. This success, together with their victory in the ODI World Cup against the same opponent, heightens the great expectations for the forthcoming Test series.
Further fueling the excitement, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has declared his will to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Lyon said, "It's been ten years of unfinished business, it's been a long time, and I know we're extremely hungry to turn things around especially here at home." While appreciating India's strength, he underlined the aim of his side to return the title to Australia.
Australia clearly is under pressure to defend their territory and uphold their reputation as a major player in world cricket as the countdown to the BGT starts.