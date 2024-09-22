Australia Thrashes England 2-0 In The One-Day International Series At Headingly Field
By Caroline Chepkorir
Australia ultimately proved a class above as Hazlewood finished with 2-54 as Starc took 3-50. England was beaten by 68 runs in the second one-day international by Australia. Australia went up in a five-match series after beating England 2-0.
At Headingly, Australia was much grateful to Alex Carey as they beat England by 68 runs that proved competitive. Australia was in trouble at 221-9 after losing a toss. Alex Carey dashed with 74, dominating a last wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood that saw Australia to 270 all out. This was Australia’s 14th ODI win consecutively.
Youngsters Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell attempted to rebuild from 65-5 until Bethell looped a catch to depart for 25. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were wonderful as they clipped Smith, who had continued to 49. With 27 and 26 respectively, Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse prolonged the game. The hosts were bowled out for 202.
“It was a tricky wicket with a bit of seam, a bit of spin, and the way the boys bowled was outstanding. “Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh was speaking to Test Match Special.
On the game at Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday, Mitchell said, "We will be picking our best team for the next game to try to win the series.”
Speaking to Sky Sports, Australia’s player of the match Alex Carey said, “I love it here; it’s always a warm welcome! They bowled really well up front and got us in a bit of trouble; Josh Hazlewood did a fantastic job.”
On Sky Sport, England’s captain Harry Brook said, "Headingly is a tough place to bowl, and I thought we did a good job; we lost our way in the powerplay, and it didn’t quite come off.” Continues saying, "We are the inexperienced side playing one of the best in the world; it is a new era, and it is about patience and trying to have fun as well.”
Marcus Trescothick, England’s interim coach, told Sky Sport, “We are a positive team, and we’re going to continue to be aggressive. We care deeply if we get it wrong, and we care deeply if we lose games. But we are trying to push the team forward.”