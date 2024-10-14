Australia Triumphs Over India To Secure A Spot In The Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
By Ian Omoro
India's chances of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals have been eliminated following their nine-run loss to Australia in their last group-stage match. India has dropped two of its previous four games and will have to wait to find out if it moves on to the knockout stages based on the outcome of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand match. India will be eliminated by any margin of victory for New Zealand, while the semi-finalists will be determined by net run rate if Pakistan wins.
McGrath's team had done enough statistically halfway through India's chase of the Australians' 151-8 to ensure qualification. But the undefeated team was determined to hold onto their lead, limiting India to 142-9 in the last over (courtesy of four wickets in Annabel Sutherland's over) to deny their opponents a victory that eliminated their chances of making up to the semi-finals.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose undefeated 54 not out threatened an unexpected victory if they could smash 14 off Sutherland's final over, challenged Australia's dominance belatedly. It also ensured that Australia won their 15th consecutive match in the competition and maintained their record of making it to the semi-final of every T20 World Cup.
"We want to win every game we play, we knew India would come really hard at us and I am proud that we held our nerve at the end. The whole team got around me and I had a lot of help out there. Everyone stepped up." McGrath replied when asked if it was crucial to keep their perfect record.
McGrath got into the action in just the third over after winning the toss and choosing to bat, as Renuka Singh had dismissed Beth Mooney and Georgia Wareham in consecutive deliveries. With stand-in opener Grace Harris hitting 40 off 41 balls, McGrath amassed a 62-run partnership while smashing four boundaries in her 32 off 26 balls.
Ellyse Perry made a brilliant mid-innings contribution with her 23-ball 32, hitting one of the innings' two sixes. Phoebe Litchfield then made a late cameo, smacking the other off the final delivery to send Australia past 150 and into the highest score by any team in this competition at Sharjah.