Australia Whips Pakistan By Two Wickets In Three Match Series
By Jeniffer Achieng
The three match series between Australia and Pakistan took place at Melbourne cricket ground. The stadium was three quarter full and man fans could be seen singing, chanting names and dancing along the terraces. The first series was live on Star sports Network. Australia defeated Pakistan in the first ODI by 2 wickets with 99 balls left. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. Australia’s Captain Pat Cummins contributed to his team’s victory when he scored 32 balls off 31 runs hitting four fours as Australia chased 204/8 in 33.3 overs.
Babar Azam who scored 37 off 44 balls was bowled by leg spinner Adam Zampa who pushed him when he was about to make a delivery. Azam was dropped during the England series and had just returned to International Cricket. On the other side, skipper Mohammed Rizwan led his team for the first time in ODIs, top scored for Pakistan after hitting a magnanimous score of 44 balls off 71 runs and Naseem Shah made a significant contribution of 40(39).
Both batters from both teams really struggled to give their best and had a rough time because the ground was iffy. In the first four overs of the second innings, players Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi partnered together to do away with both opening batters Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-Mc Gurk
Australia’s player Haris Rauf removed Steve Smith in the 17th over as they lost five wickets in a period of 8.5 overs. Mitchell Starc was given player of the match title for showcasing an outstanding performance of 3 wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs including three maidens and became the best bowler, he took crucial wickets of Shafique, Saim Ayub and Shaheen.Naseem and Shaheen efforts made Pakistan to reach a target of 203 in 46.4 overs.
The second ODI will take place on Friday, November 8 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.