Australia Win Against Scotland By 6 Wickets With 23 balls Remaining
By Jeniffer Achieng
Australia defeated Scotland during the third T20I at Grange Stadium. This historic win came after player Cameron Green showcased his skills during the match and secured 3-0 against his opponents. During the run chase, Australians claimed three wickets before scoring an unbeaten half century this helped them in the 150 –run target with 23 balls to spare.
Cameron Green was named player of the match after he batted at number 4 scoring 62 off 39 balls, this was the highest score of his T20I career. While his bowling figures of 3-35 from four figures was also the top score.
Scotland’s Brandon McMullen secured Scotland’s innings after Australian Captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first forming a coalition with opener George Munsey for second wicket. The two were the only batters to make notable contributions for Scotland.
Brandon Mc Mullen contributed 56 off 39 balls. Cameron Green was chosen as Australia’s bowler after considering Munsey, Berrington and all-rounder Mark Watt. On the other hand, Sean Abbot and Aron Hardier trapped two wickets each.
During power play, player Brad Currie removed Australian openers for batting before a 61 run partnership between Marsh and Green for the third wicket that placed Australia in control. Marsh and Green then took on the left arm quick in the sixth over, with both batters hitting six sixes between long-on and deep wicket. Pinch hitter Tim David scored 25 off 14 balls while Green Cameron reached his second T20I half-century in 33 deliveries.
Mitchell Marsh chopped on when he tried to pull a length ball that got stuck. Tim and Green continued to strike, hitting a six in each of the next three overs. Green then scored a 33-ball fifty with a single. Michael Jones got an injury and was replaced by Ollie Hairs and he managed to give Scotland a driving force after Australia chose to bowl. He tackled Hardie over covers for four before pulling Sean Abbot for six.
In the remaining 20 deliveries, Scotland managed just 11 runs for the loss of three wickets. Green then dismissed Mark Watt in the final over to register his first three wicket haul in all T20s
Australia will play in the United Kingdom next week where they will face England in a three match T20 series.