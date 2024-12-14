Australia Women Faces Major Injury Setback Ahead Of The New Zealand ODI Series
By Ian Omoro
Australia Women will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, beginning with the first on December 19. Wellington's Basin Reserve will host all three games. Ahead of the series, Australia has been dealt a major setback with star spinner Sophie Molineux ruled out due to a knee injury.
With captain Alyssa Healy already doubtful due to a weak knee, Australia recently received further unfavorable news when Molineux got injured. This summer, the finger-spinner has struggled with knee problems, missing a few WBBL games with the Melbourne Renegades to treat joint soreness.
After Australia's 3-0 series sweep of India, she participated in the final two games but pulled up sore after Wednesday's final victory in Perth. Since Molineux is no longer available, all-rounder Heather Graham has been called up to replace her in the ODI line-up.
Georgia Wareham, who missed the last two matches against India, is the most likely player to be included in Australia's starting lineup for Thursday's opening ODI against New Zealand. The better news for Australia is that Healy has at least been confirmed to go to New Zealand. After missing the conclusion of the T20 World Cup due to a foot ailment, Australia's skipper missed the three One-Day Internationals against India due to a personal knee injury.
Georgia Voll's strong start to her international career against India will make selectors' job more difficult if Healy returns. Voll replaced Healy at the top of the order following a breakthrough WBBL victory with the Sydney Thunder, scoring 46 not out, 101, and 26. However, Healy is anticipated to return to opening alongside Phoebe Litchfield, putting Voll at risk of being left off the ODI squad in New Zealand. It implies that the only way Voll would stay in the starting lineup would be if the selectors decide to move her down the order and take the risk of omitting a more seasoned player.
Australia and New Zealand have faced each other in 133 One-Day Internationals so far. The White Ferns have won 31 games, lost 100, and had two games finish in a draw. With 17 victories from 60 ODIs and one match ending in a draw, they have a little superior record at home.
In light of the multi-format Ashes series at home beginning on January 9, Molineux's injury represents a major blow for Australia.
Australia’s Updated Squad:
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
Schedule:
First ODI: 19 December
Second ODI: 21 December
Third ODI: 23 December