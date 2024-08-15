Australian Bowler Ruled Out Of White-Ball Tour Of UK
By Jeniffer Achieng
Left-armer Spencer Johnson has been ruled out of Australia's Twenty20 series against England and Scotland with a side strain. He got injured while participating in the Hundred competition for the Oval Invincibles last summer, amassing six wickets in five matches for Australia.
Johnson has played in six international games since making his debut in August 2023. With an average of 26.66, he has now secured six T20I scalps. It was expected that the left-arm speedster would replace Mitchell Starc, who was rested for the T20I portion of the tour.
Australian medical personnel have stated that instead of playing next month, the 28-year-old will return home to recover from the injury before the summer.
“He (Johnson) will return home for further assessment and rehabilitation before the Australian summer,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Sean Abbott, a bowling all-arounder who appears in The Hundred as well, will replace Johnson. Abbott, who was only supposed to play in the ODI leg of the tour, has participated in 15 T20Is and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. Fast bowling duties will be handled by Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, and Nathan Ellis. All-rounders Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Aaron Hardie will provide support.
Australia will play a three-match Twenty20 International series against Scotland to begin their tour of the United Kingdom on September 4–7. After that, the team will play a three-match T20I series in England, followed by a five-game ODI series.
For the South Australian, who entered the scene at a later age, his setback comes at a frustrating moment. Regaining maximum fitness in time for the start of the Australian domestic season is Johnson's main priority.
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who were rested for the three-match T20 series against England and Scotland, will be absent for Australia.
Mid-November is Australia's next T20I assignment, which is a three-match series against Pakistan after the UK tour. Given that the Test players would be unavailable due to their commitments in the forthcoming first Test in Perth, this series may offer Johnson another chance to demonstrate his abilities.