Australian Cricket All-Rounder Powers Australian Team To Victory
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Glenn Maxwell achieved a significant milestone in the first T20I against Pakistan, becoming the third Australian to reach 10,000 T20 runs in the ongoing match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba.
Batting first, Australia, led by Glenn Maxwell's explosive 43-run knock, posted a challenging target of 94 runs in seven overs which proved too much for Pakistan.
Pakistan's chase was derailed by a top-order collapse, and despite a late flourish from Abbas Afridi, they fell short, ending with 64/9. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming three wickets. The visitors struggled with the bat, losing early wickets and ultimately falling short by 29 runs
Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell's innings as the former RCB batter amassed 43 (19), which featured five fours and three sixes. Further, Maxwell was toying with the bowlers as he whacked them for switch-hit shots all across the ground.
Glenn entered history books as he completed 10,000 T20 runs and joined an elite list. Notably, Maxwell has become the third Australian with (10,031) after David Warner (12,411) and Aaron Finch (11,458) to reach this milestone in the list of most runs for Australia in T20 cricket.
Maxwell completed his milestone in 448 matches, which features seven centuries and 54 fifties. Overall, he is the 16th player in international cricket to amass 10,000 T20 runs. Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in international cricket with 14,562 runs in 463 matches.
Glenn went all out with the bat, then Xavier Bartlett ripped apart Pakistan's as Australia dominated a seven-over Twenty slog to win by 29 runs.
Earlier, opening pair Matt Short (seven) and Jake Fraser McGurk's (nine) lean runs at international level continued.A frenzied innings was halted by Abbas Afridi bouncer, Maxwell hurried as he found the man on the rope.
The visitors could only muster 9-64 in their allotment as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan required an impossible 41 runs off the final over, which was bowled by Australian spinner Adam Zampa. Maxwell was named man of the match.