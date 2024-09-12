Australian Pace Bowlers Hit With Injury Crisis Ahead Of Ashes Series
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Australia were flying high after being sent in at Southampton in the three-match series opener against the Ashes rivals.
Rising star Xavier Bartlett left the field through his final clutching his side midway citing what appeared to be a side issue, the team spokesperson confirmed the 25 year old had a side injury that would be assessed in the coming days.
He is the third Australian quick to go down the past week, Nathan Ellis is due back with a Hamstring and fellow Tasmanian speedster Riley Meredith to join him after failing to recover from the side soreness he experienced in Scotland.
Although they lost Bartlett, the rest of Aussie attack provided no respite. As Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran started to build a flourishing stand.
A blistering Power play by Travis Head (59 off23) and Matt Short (41 off 26) who replaced the Jake Fraser- McGurk. Head and Short gave a taste of their new T20 opening pair before England spinners reeled them with electric paces from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood stopped in their tracks.
Though it mattered less in the end as Australia Bowlers struck regularly enough to stop England’s chase of gaining momentum.
The re-introduction of experienced paceman Josh Hazelwood tormented the rivals by dismissing Livingstone after he bowled for 37 thus dashing England hopes. Hazelwood comes back in the lineup after overcoming a minor calf strain.
“Both Head and Short started exceptionally and were aiming to get past 200 but lost wickets but am happy for the win,” Captain Mitchell Marsh said.
Captain appreciated Josh Hazlewood saying he is a role model to the young lads while applauding the use of good wicket in taking advantage of the conditions in the Power play.
Travis Head on his part always wanted to hit good shots and make use of the pace in the second half, Short indeed played at the top of the order.
‘Grateful for the support from captain, coach also glad with good form and today was a nice outing after a tight couple of overs “, Head added.
Previously, Australia beat their Ashes rivals last time in the shortest format, with their 36 run victory in Barbados.