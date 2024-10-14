Australian Tim David’s Batting Heroics Steers LA Waves into Sixty Strikes Playoffs with Win over Chicago
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Worst Possible Start by Openers, Best Possible Finish by bowlers
The last group match of the National Cricket League Sixty Strikes was between Los Angeles Waves and Chicago CC. Chicago sat comfortably on the top of the table with three wins while LA Waves were in dire need of a win to finish second on the table.
Chicago CC is in great form in the tournament, thanks to their international stars like Ravi Bopara from England, Chris Lynn from Australia, Robin Uthappa from India, and Pakistani speedster Sohail Tanvir. LA Waves also have some great names like George Munsey from Scotland, Aussie star Tim David, Tymal Mills from England, and the in-form Todd Astle from New Zealand.
The Illinois team had a very disappointing start as the opener Simon Harmer was sent back to the dugout on the very second ball of the match. While there was a promising start by Bopara and Julien as they took the team total from 1 to 37, the middle order failed to capitalize and withered away. Mikyle Louis and Lynn provided some respite, taking the score to 99. Astle kept his good form as he took three vital wickets, supported by the Waves skipper, Mills, who sent two batsmen back to the dressing room.
Openers, David made the Target Look Easy
Wave's openers came out to bat with positive intent, scoring freely from the very first ball. Munsey got a quick start but was out after scoring 13. Rossington was accompanied by David in the center, and that was the beginning of a match-winning partnership. The pair went on to score 70, taking the score to 82. David was dismissed by Gatepalli after scoring 44. Shakib came to the crease and finished the game in style, hitting a match-winning six and taking his side to second position. Kaleem Sana bowled an amazing spell, taking a wicket in his two overs and giving away just two runs.
Man of the Match
Todd Astle was given the man of the match award, thanks to his amazing spell of 14/3 in two overs.
Play-Offs Schedule
Qualifier 1: Chicago CC Vs LA Waves
Eliminator: Texas Gladiators Vs Atlanta Kings