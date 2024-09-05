Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Second Test
By Jeniffer Achieng
History was made in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as this was Bangladesh’s first ever series win over Pakistan with six wickets in the second test. Bangladesh won the first test by 10 wickets last month for their first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches. This historic win propelled Bangladesh from sixth to fourth place in the world Test Championship Standings overtaking South Africa and England.
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan did not start the game well but scores from Saim Ayub (58) and Shan Masood (57) stabilized their innings.
Bangladesh’s batters played well and contributed to the team’s win. Chasing 185, Zakir Hasan scored 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque scored 30 respectively. Meanwhile for Pakistan’s batters only Mohammed Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha remained unbeaten on 47, the rest didn’t put in much efforts.
Mehindy Hasan was named player of the series for his stellar contributions across the series. This was the first time he was receiving this ward outside the country and was really happy. On the other hand, Litton Das was named player of the match for his impressive ton. Litton Das rescued Bangladesh’s first innings with 136 in a partnership of 165 for the seventh wicket with Mehindy Hasan Miraz.
In the second session, Bangladesh required 63 runs with eight wickets to make the historic win. Agha Salman fired into the leg stump and Player Shanto tried some passes and through backward point he got a four and this led to his ousting as he could only defend straight to the short-leg fielder. Mominul was so composed in the first session and became more aggressive after Shanto left. He got another four off Mir Hamza though off an edge.
Mominul mistimed Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and shot straight to the mid-off fielder but Mushfiqur and Shakib ensured no more errors were made. They played carefully and shot towards the target.Skipper Najmul Hossain dominated all through after Pakistan got both openers in quick succession
After the win, Najmul Shanto collected the trophy and joined his teammates and celebrated, he showed great pride and happiness. Bangladesh will now travel to India where they will play two tests followed by three T20Is while Pakistan’s next match will be in October where they will face England in a three-match test series.