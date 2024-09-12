Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Quits Amid Political Crisis
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) director of cricket Khaled Mahmud resigns from his post amid the political crisis in the country ahead of a two-test match tour against India. Mahmoud, who defeated Gazi Ashraf Hossain in the 2013 elections, served as the BCB director for three terms.
Mahmoud previously served as Chairman of BCB’S cricket game development committee for many years. Apart from that he also served as interim head coach of the Bangladesh National team as well as team manager on different occasions.
During his tenure, the Bangladesh Under- 19 team won the ICC world cup which was a significant milestone achievement.
However, Mahmoud was forced to resign before completing his recent term due to political changes experienced which categorically influenced the board’s affairs after the resignation of former head of state Nazmul Hassan.
Apart from Mahmoud and Nazmul, several other board members, including Jalas Yunus, Chowdhury, Naimur Rahman, and Shafiul Alam, also decided to step down.
Khaled played key roles in developing the national team, acting as a selector and the technical director after Chandika Hathurusighe left in 2017.He also played significant roles within the BCB, including game development chairman and coaching positions.
The Former Captain is recognized for his contribution to Bangladesh’s U19 World Cup victory in 2020.He also led Dhaka Dynamites to a BPL title in 2016 and guided Abahani Limited to several DPL victories, including in the 2023-24 season.
This ends his 11-year tenure with the board. Mahmoud submitted his resignation via email, which BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed.
Bangladesh had recently mauled Pakistan in the two-Test match series for the first time in the history of the game's longest format.
BCT's upcoming assignment is scheduled to start on September 19, when they will travel to India for a two-match match series. The match between India and Bangladesh will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The national cricket board announced that Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam will miss two months of tests in India.
“Left-arm paceman Shoriful is still recovering from a groin injury and was unavailable for the series,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.
BCCI has already announced the squad for India’s trip to the first Test match, where Speedster Jasprit Bumrah will make his international comeback after the T20 World Cup 2024 final.