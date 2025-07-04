Bangladesh Drops Former Captain Shanto in T20I Squad Overhaul for Sri Lanka Series
Bangladesh has made a bold move by dropping former T20I captain Najmul Hossain Shanto from their squad for the upcoming three match series against Sri Lanka, signaling a shift in strategy under new leadership.
The selectors announced changes, prioritizing form and aggression over reputation, with Shanto’s exclusion being the most notable.
Shanto’s Omission
Shanto’s poor run in T20Is since 2024 sealed his fate. In 21 matches this year, he averaged just 18.84 with a single half century and a strike rate of 102.57, well below modern T20 standards.
Despite stepping down as captain earlier this year to focus on his batting, his performances didn’t improve. He featured in only one of Bangladesh’s six matches during their recent tours of the UAE and Pakistan, a clear sign of the selectors’ dwindling confidence.
“His career strike rate of 109.06 in T20Is is way below par,” noted one source, highlighting how Bangladesh’s new approach under captain Litton Das demands more aggressive batters. With openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon impressing recently, and Litton settling at No. 3, Shanto’s place at the top became untenable.
Naim’s Domestic Dominance Earns Recall
Replacing Shanto is left-handed opener Mohammad Naim, who forced his way back with stellar domestic performances. Naim was the highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and National Cricket League (NCL) T20s, amassing 827 runs at an average of 37.59 and a strike rate of 140.40, including a century and six fifties. His recall underscores the selectors’ emphasis on rewarding current form.
Pace Attack Reinforced
The bowling unit sees the return of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, both recovering from injuries. Their experience adds depth to a pace attack that also includes Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
All rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, absent for over a year, has also been recalled after a strong domestic season where he took 37 wickets in white-ball competitions.
Spin Shuffle Continues
In the spin department, Nasum Ahmed replaces Tanvir Islam, reflecting the selectors’ ongoing search for the best left-arm spin option. This constant tweaking suggests Bangladesh is still fine-tuning their balance for the T20 format.
Squad Composition and Schedule
The 16 member squad, led by Litton Das, consists of,
- Batters: Litton (captain), Tanzid, Emon, Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain
- All rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Tanzim Sakib
- Bowlers: Nasum, Taskin, Mustafizur, Shoriful
The series begins on July 10 in Pallekele, followed by matches in Dambulla (July 13) and Colombo (July 16). Bangladesh is shedding conservative cricket for a more aggressive brand, backed by data and domestic performances.