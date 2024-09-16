Bangladesh Host First Practice Of The Season
By Kemboi Robert
Virat Kohli brought up a traditional pull shot during a practice session ahead of the first test vs Bangladesh which is to commence on September 19.
According to reports, one of Kohli’s shots struck the wall near the dressing room and made massive ball-shaped hole in it.
The series will have an impact on Team India’s campaign to qualify for the world Test championship, as a home victory will give the team’s chances a massive boost. The series against Bangladesh will also work as a preparatory assignment for the Indian team ahead of their biggest challenge of the season which is their test tour to Australia in November.
The Indian team is currently practicing hard of the first test match. India are scheduled to play 2 test matches against Bangladesh. Bangladesh players are in a jolly mood after they won against Pakistan in their previous series. Bangladesh have never won a test series in India so far and will look to build on their team work.
After a historic 2-0 away Test series win over Pakistan securing a dominant 10-wicket win in their first Test and 6-wicket win in the second, Bangladesh are aiming to repeat their heroics against India.
Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh arrived in Chennai for the first Test at the iconic Chepauk stadium, set to begin on September 19.
Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka, Najmul acknowledged that the series against India will be challenging. However, he added that the team is feeling “extra confidence” following their victory over Pakistan.
“It will be challenging but we have extra confidence from Pakistan series. I think the whole country is shares that confidence now. Every series is an opportunity. We want to win both tests. If we do our best we can get a good result,” Najmul Hossain was quoted saying at an interview.
Currently, India leads the WTC standing with points of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series include Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia.