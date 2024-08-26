Bangladesh Makes History with Thrilling 10-Wicket Test Win over Pakistan
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Bangladesh won their first test against Pakistan, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh spinners, bowling them to a spectacular 10-wicket victory in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Pakistan proclaimed their first innings at 448-6 but got out for 146 in the second, leaving Bangladesh in need of 30 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.
Miraz (4-21) and Shakib (3-44) caused havoc with the ball, revealing Pakistan's mistake of not including a single professional spinner in their assault.
Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, Bangladesh openers, took down the goal in seven overs, securing victory with more than one session remaining.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladesh captain was excited after their win. "It's massive," said Shanto.
"We had never won here, but we had the believe before the start of the series that we can win this time," he said.
Mushfiqur Rahim, whose outstanding 191 propelled Bangladesh to 565 all out in the first innings, was named player of the match.
The seasoned hitter gave the award money to his country's flood victims. Pakistan went with a pace-heavy attack, but the sluggish track neutralized their strong new-ball offensive of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.
Pakistan resumed the last day on 23-1, losing captain Shan Masood soon to Hasan Mahmud for 14.
Babar Azam was sent off early but failed to capitalize on the reprieve, dragging a delivery from Nahid Rana on his stumps and departing for 22.
Shakib fired Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique and placed Bangladesh in command before Miraz joined the party.
Mohammad Rizwan matched his 171 in the first innings by posting a valiant 51, but it was insufficient.
"Never to make an excuse, but it didn't play the way we thought it would," Masood said at the presentation ceremony.
"There have been mistakes and we have to do better when we play next. There's always room for a spinner," he said.
The 2nd test will take place in Rawalpindi beginning Friday.