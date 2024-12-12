Battle Between Uganda And Nigeria Continues As Uganda Sails Through In The 14th Match
By Jeniffer Achieng
Uganda faced Nigeria on Wednesday at Gahanga International Stadium. Uganda defeated Nigeria in the 14th Match of T20 Continental Cup by 23 runs. Nigeria won the toss and decided to bowl. Uganda recorded a score of 151 runs in 20 overs and lost eight wickets with 16 extra runs awarded. Nigeria on the other hand chased a target of 128 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets with 2 extra runs. Uganda’s star Robinson Obuya was the first in the batting line up.
Robinson Obuya has a good record of representing his team well. The least he has ever batted is 5 runs off 5 balls and the highest is 84 runs and 44 balls in a match between Uganda and Rwanda. In the 14th match he batted 9 runs off 11 balls before he was bowled out by Peter Aho and Sylvester Okpe took a catch. Robinson was dismissed in the 3.5th over for the loss of the first wicket and Uganda had already recorded a score of 24 runs. Dinesh Nikrani an all-rounder who bats left handed and bowls left arm medium for the first time in series batted the highest number and became the top scorer in team Uganda. He smashed 32 balls off 28 runs and managed to pick one wicket in 26 runs.
Cosma Kweyuta became man of the match when he pulled a five-star batting performance and also for his all round performance, he hit 16 runs off 10 balls including two fours and a six with a strike rate of 160.00 to Uganda’s first inning. He picked the most wickets and bowled 4/39 in four overs. Alpesh Ramjani and Nsubuga were not dismissed during the innings. Only Sseyondo did not bat during the match.
Wicket Keeper Simon Ssesazi was bowled out by Sylvester Okpe in the 4.4 over when he had just made 14 runs off 16 balls. Achelam and Dinesh Nakrani’s partnership set the tone for their winning performance. They managed to gather 55 runs off 33 balls.
Captain Sylvester Okpe top scored for Nigeria, he had 41 runs off 22 balls with a strike rate of 186.36. He was then bowled out by Cosmas Kyewuta in the 19.5 over and the team had a score of 127 runs for the loss of seven wickets. The first players to form a partnership was Sulaimon Runsewe and Selim Salau, their coalition wasn’t that strong and managed only 8 runs off 3 balls.
Henry Ssenyondo picket the last wicket in 18 runs recording an economic rate of 4.50. In bowling line up Only Frank did not pick a wicket in 26 runs he made. Nigeria scored 37 runs for the loss of six wickets in 0.1 overs during poweplays while Uganda also lost 6 wickets in 29 runs. Peter Aho and Ridwan Abdulkareem remained not out and Mohameed Taiwo and Prosper Useni did not bat in the innings. In the 0.3 over Sulaimon Runsewe was bowled out by Cosmas Kyewuta when he had a score of 8 runs and the team had also recorded 8 runs for the loss of one wicket.