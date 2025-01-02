BCB Chief Assures BPL Players Of Payments Amid Franchise Issues
By Ian Omoro
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed has assured BPL players that they will receive payments from their respective franchises.
Except for the defending champions, Fortune Barishal, none of the seven teams in the competition provided the required bank guarantee to the BCB. Previously, this guarantee allowed the board to clear players' payments if franchises failed to do so.
However, with no guarantees provided this season, uncertainty looms over the players' remuneration.
"We have been in communication with the BPL franchise owners since day one, and I've told them they must pay the players," Faruque said during a press conference.
"If you ask me to give a definitive reason why the franchises didn't provide the guarantee money, I can't give a clear answer. You have to consider the overall situation from everyone's perspective over the last four months," he explained.
"This does not, however, mean the players will not get their payments. We have taken various steps to ensure this. As board president, I have personally spoken with franchise representatives to emphasize that we are partners in this endeavor. They are also investing in Bangladesh cricket," he added.
This issue emerged just days after a ticketing fiasco that saw irate fans break the main gate of the Shere Bangla National Stadium on opening day of the competition.
Durbar Rajshahi’s captain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, confirmed the delayed payments during a press interaction on the tournament’s opening day. However, he expressed optimism about the situation.
"We haven't received any payments yet, none of us have. The BPL has just started. We don't want to raise questions or create complications. Cricketers don't want that either. The BPL is watched globally, and such news about non-payment shouldn't surface in international cricket," Bijoy said.
"We want to approach the BPL positively. The owners won't leave without paying us, and the BCB will ensure it is resolved. We believe the delay is due to logistical reasons, and we trust the matter will be addressed appropriately," he added.