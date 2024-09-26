Ben Stokes ‘On Course’ To Captain England In Test Series Against Pakistan
By Ian Omoro
Following scans on his hamstring injury on Wednesday, England captain Ben Stokes is "on course" to play in the Test series in Pakistan. Since he tore his hamstring while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on August 11, Stokes has been out of the England team for their most recent Test series against Sri Lanka. England won the Sri Lanka series 2-1 with Ollie Pope filling in as captain of the Test team. However, given the 33-year-old all-rounder's positive scan results, Stokes is probably going to start leading the team again against Pakistan.
The three-match Test series between England and Pakistan begins on October 7 in Multan and England prepares to depart for Pakistan next week.
The England and Wales Cricket Board stated, “England Men’s Test captain Ben Stokes today underwent planned scans on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Test series against Sri Lanka.”
“The results of the scans were positive and confirmed that his recovery, since sustaining the injury six-and-a-half weeks ago, remains on track to participate in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.”
Stokes' bowling prowess will come under scrutiny early in the tour, even if he is fit to captain England in Pakistan.
Stokes's first foreign assignment after replacing Joe Root was a 3-0 rout over Pakistan two years ago, and his presence there will be a huge help to England's chances.
However, it will limit England's options when it comes to team balancing. Given his capacity to secure a spot in the top six and relieve some of the seam bowling load, the attack's composition is probably going to be a compromise.
"I think that's you getting ahead of yourself. I've been six-and-a-half weeks now of just walking and doing stuff in the gym. But there’s a lot more than just my hamstring that I need to get back firing and working up again in terms of bowling because you use everything,” Stokes responded in an interview with Sky Sports on Tuesday when asked if he is likely to be able to bowl in the opening Test.