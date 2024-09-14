Ben Stokes To Sign Two-Year England Contract, Committed Through To The Next Ashes Series
By Kemboi Robert
“Obviously how this series has gone and how close we were it does make you think when we go to Austria we have a better chance than the last few times we’ve been there,” said Stokes at a media interview.
“The Ashes is such an important series for English and Australian cricket, and it would be nice to say I’ve won it twice. There is obviously a lot of cricket that’s played around the Ashes as well, but we’ll just see when 2025 comes around.”
England know Stokes’ value and so does the man himself. There is no Hard feelings this the 33-year-old hasn’t committed to the contract as Joe Root, Brook Harry and Mark Wood have done.
Ben stokes is set to give English cricket a major boost by signing a two-year central contract that secures his service through to the 2025-2026 Ashes tour.
His new deal will not be for that long but indicates his closeness to McCullum and the desire to continue working with him. The pair have transformed England’s Test team, who have won 19 of 29 match under their stewardship having won just one of the previous 17. Stokes opted out of this year’s Indian premia league and T20 World Cup to ensure he would be fit for this summer’s Test matches, that format remains his priority.
His commitment to England has never been in doubt but, given that 12 months ago he was preparing for knee surgery. The 33-year old returned successfully and has proved to himself that his body can withstand the Test cricket. Ben stokes is maintaining the flexibility to evaluate cricket landscape in the upcoming year and is considering the possibility of signing multi-team contracts.
Strokes willingness to commit for a longer period is another significant fillip for the ECB following last week announcement that Brendon McCullum ha signed anew contract a England’s Test and white ball coach until the end of 2027.