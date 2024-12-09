Botswana Crushes Rwanda For The First Time In The Ongoing T20I Competition
By Jeniffer Achieng
Rwanda and Botswana locked horns in the 10th match which took place on Sunday in Kigali city. Both teams have been struggling in the ongoing T20I matches and are in the last and second last spots in the points table. Botswana has lost two games in a row with a one win while Rwanda has a single win in all the four matches they have played. Rwanda’s batting line up has always been led by Oscar Manishimwe with 155 runs in the four matches recording a strike rate of 129.He is assisted by Didier Ndikubwimana who has a record of 69 runs with a strike rate of 82. In bowling line up, Muhammad Nadir and Martin Akayezu picked 5 wickets. The top batsman from Botswana in the T20I series is Motlhanka Monroux Kasselman.He scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 122.
Rwanda won the toss and elected to bat first. Botswana defeated Rwanda by 6 wickets. Botswana had a score of 115 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 16.2/20 overs. Rwanda chased a target of 111 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs and was awarded 5 runs extra. According to the score card Michael Badenhorst picked the most wickets, he picked 4 wickets in 4 overs for 21 runs with Economic rate of 5.25 and earned himself player of the match award. Thatayaone Tshose was second in the line up and took one wicket in three overs. Tharindu Perera did not pick any wicket in 7 runs with an economic rate of 7.00
Oscar Manishimwe smashed 19 runs off 15 balls including two fours and a six recording a strike rate of 126.66. He was assisted by Captain Didier Ndikubwimana who hit 23 runs off 29 balls with two fours. They were among the top batsmen to bat for Rwanda.Zappy Bimenyimana did not bat during the innings. Oscar Manishimwe was bowled out by Michael Badenhorst after Phemelo Silas took a catch. He was bowled out in the 4.3 over when the first wicket was lost and the team had recorded a score of 34.
Tharindu Perera represented Botswana well and posted a stellar performance. He batted 48 runs off 42 balls with three fours and three sixes. A strike rate of 114.28 was accomplished. He was later on dismissed by Zappy Bimenyimana. Other Key players who faced dismissal were Tharindu Perera and Reginald Nehonde through lbw method. Phemelo Silas and Wicket Keeper Valentine Mbazo remained not out. They made some significant contributions and hit 15/12 and 14/8 respectively.
Thatayaone Tshose, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Boemo Khumalo, Michael Badenhorst and Katlo Piet did not bat during the innings. The last wicket was picked by Emile Rukiriza, he took one wicket in 2.2 overs for 23 runs. Bowlers Eric Kubwimmana and Zappy Bimenyimana picked one wicked each in 4 and 3 overs respectively. Botswana’s lost 4 wickets during the innings. Vinno Balakrishman was dismissed through a run out by Orchide Tuyisenge in the 1.4th over after he scored 4 runs off 5 balls.The team had just recorded a score of 7 when the first wicket was lost.
The next 11TH match will be between Uganda and Botswana on Monday 9th December 2024 at Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali City.