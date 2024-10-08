Bowling Consultant James Anderson Opts For Golf Over His Commitments To England
By Caroline Chepkorir
Former pace sensation and England's Test side bowling consultant James Anderson made the decision not to go to Pakistan with the team for the first Test in Multan. Rather, Anderson was observed taking part in a pro-am golf competition in Scotland. Many have questioned the veteran's decision to play golf rather than assist England's young bowling attack in getting ready for the difficult wickets in Pakistan, which has led to conjecture and criticism. But the England management has defended him.
After announcing his retirement in July, the 42-year-old Anderson was named England's red-ball bowling coach. But Anderson was not part of England's pre-series preparations as he travelled to Scotland to play in the pro-am golf tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, before Monday's opening Test against Pakistan in Multan.
Despite the criticism, England head coach Brendon McCullum stated that he fully supported Anderson's choice, pointing out that the former pacer had informed the squad of his intentions beforehand. McCullum minimized the worries over Anderson's nonattendance.
"We have no concerns Jimmy is over there swinging the clubs. I actually thought he’d miss the cut so he’d get here earlier, but he’s playing a little bit better. For us, it’s not an issue whatsoever...The communication’s there, and we look forward to him joining us and bringing a little bit more enthusiasm talking us through his golf swing. He’s doing a great job...I’m not worried at all. Jimmy has been a great resource for us," McCullum stated.
England's attack lacks international experience, as demonstrated on Day 1 by Pakistan, who won the toss and got off to a quick start at bat. On a quiet pitch, Pakistan's speed attack was blunted as they amassed almost 4.5 runs per over in two sessions, leading captain Shan Masood to his first Test hundred in four years.
Renowned pace coach Ian Pont, a former English first-class cricketer, poked fun at Anderson's absence while lamenting England's lackluster bowling display on the opening day.
“England’s seam bowlers badly under the pump in Multan. Pakistan completely cashing in on a flat track and some lackluster bowling. Under this modern coaching regime, England’s bowling consultant is 3 under par though on the golf course, which is good news,” Pont wrote on X