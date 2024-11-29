Brisbane Heat Ease Past Thunder to Reach WBBL Final
By Daisy Atino
Brisbane Heat will face Melbourne Renegades in the final of the Women's Big Bash League after a nine-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the Challenger.
Chasing 134 from their 20 overs, Heat, inspired by Georgia Redmayne and Jemimah Rodrigues, secured victory with 28 balls to spare.
Redmayne finished 53 not out, hitting a four to clinch victory. Rodrigues scored 43 off 30 balls before retiring hurt with a sprained left wrist.
The final takes place on Sunday (02:20 GMT) at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Thunder had been in trouble for large parts of their opening innings, reduced to 69-7 in the 14th over as Grace Parsons claimed figures of 3-10 from her three overs.
An unbroken 64-run partnership from Hannah Darlington (40 not out) and Taneale Peschel (24 not out) off the final 37 balls took the Thunder to 133-7.
In response, Heat suffered an early setback when opener Grace Harris was stumped for seven.
Wicketkeeper Redmayne was joined in the middle by Rodrigues, batting despite picking up an injury while fielding.
Rodrigues survived dropped catches on zero, 25 and 30 to put on a 77-run partnership with Redmayne before retiring hurt.
Charli Knott's 19 not out off 16 balls, alongside top-scorer Redmayne, took Heat to victory on their home ground.
"Unreal. I think I'm a bit lost for words at the moment," player of the match Parsons told ABC. "Something you dream of as a kid.
"To get the opportunity to play in a final is pretty special."
Renegades are looking for their first WBBL title this season, having finished top of the league table.
Challenger winners Heat are chasing their third WBBL crown, which would make them the first team to win the competition three times since its inception.
The 2024–25 Women's Big Bash League season or WBBL|10 (also known as Weber Women's Big Bash League 2024 for sponsorship reasons) is the 10th season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), the semi-professional women's Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia.
The tournament is being played from 27 October 2024, with the final scheduled to be held on 1 December 2024.