Brook And Smith Anchor England's Response As Sri Lanka's Bowlers Impress
By Mohamed Bahaa
On a rain-affected Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, England's resilience was put to the test with Jamie Smith and Harry Brook scoring vital half-centuries to give the hosts a minor edge. Under difficult weather conditions, Sri Lanka's bowlers, led by Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasiriya, kept the match tightly balanced as England closed the day at 259 for 6, with a tiny lead of 23 runs.
Delayed by rain and humid weather, the day's event started at 1:15 PM under heavy clouds. For seam bowling, the gloomy conditions were perfect; Asitha Fernando seized full advantage, troubling England's top order with his consistent line and length. Early on, England's problems started as Asitha caught Ben Duckett's leg-before-wicket and then sent Ollie Pope's off stump cartwheeling with an excellent delivery, leaving the hosts at 40 for 2.
Used to such situations, Joe Root tried to rebuild alongside Dan Lawrence. But Vishwa Fernando's sharp delivery hit Lawrence's edge, sending him back to the pavilion and increasing England's problems. As Asitha returned to dismiss Root, who was caught off-guard by a ball that straightened and England became dangerously 125 for 4.
Harry Brook and Jamie Smith responded with a vital alliance to save England from a collapse. Reaching his 14th Test fifty, Brook, renowned for his aggressive stroke play, showed both force and grace. But Jayasiriya's excellent performance cut the top of off stump, so stopping Brook's resistance just when he seemed ready to push on.
Young wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith of England put a calm innings and stayed unbeaten on 72. In just five Test innings, his third half-century revealed his developing maturity and under pressure resilience. Particularly during a testing spell from Rathnayake, who regularly tested Smith outside the off stump, Smith’s calm approach was essential. Chris Woakes gave great help by adding crucial runs before Jayasuriya grabbed his wicket with another outstanding delivery.
The umpires called off play as rain came again and the light faded, so gently balancing the match. How well England can resist Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack on Day 3 will determine their prospects for a more significant lead. With Sri Lanka's bowlers in peak form, the result of this fiercely fought Test remains unpredictable.