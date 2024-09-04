Bryce Sisters To Captain Scotland At The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
By Ian Omoro
At the forthcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates, allrounder Kathryn Bryce will be the captain, and wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce, her sister, will be the vice-captain for the Scotland team.
Featuring a roster full of all-rounders, this will be Scotland's first appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup. Katherine Fraser, Megan McColl, and Priyanaz Chatterji are the other all-rounders besides Kathryn.
"The make-up and balance of this squad are outstanding. We've got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure. People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad," head coach Craig Wallace said.
Scotland qualified for the tournament by coming in second to Sri Lanka earlier this year in the qualification tournament, which was also hosted in the United Arab Emirates. They played a tri-series against the hosts and Papua New Guinea in the Netherlands in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, and they performed admirably.
"If you look at the recent Netherlands series, we won five games out of six, and there is a depth in the wider group now, proved by some of those who've not been selected but who've been pushing and performing all year. It was great to be able to argue about players' cases in a positive sense based on the work they've all produced,” Wallace said.
Thirteen of Scotland's fifteen qualification team members are included in the T20 World Cup roster. Also named are former captain Abbi Aitken-Drummond and offspinner Olivia Bell, both of whom made an impression in the Netherlands.
South Africa, Bangladesh, England, and the West Indies make up Group B, which also includes Scotland. They're scheduled to play two warm-up matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in September after heading to the UAE for a training camp. On October 3, they play Bangladesh in their first T20 World Cup match.