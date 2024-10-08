Caribbean Premier League 2024: Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden Title
By Ian Oyoo
The Saint Lucia Kings secured their first ever Caribbean Premier League title by a six wickets victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The SLK won the toss, and they were elected to bowl. In a quickfire, they controlled the field when they destroyed GAW’s top order. In the fourth over, Noor Ahmad hit three wickets for just 19 runs. The GAW scoreboard was at 138/8 in 20 overs. Dwaine Pretorius hit 25 off 12 balls, which included two fours and two sixes, and Shai Hope hit 22 off 24 balls with four boundaries.
Earlier, the Saint Lucia Kings were struggling as Johnson Charles and Captain Faf du Plessis failed to score any major runs, which left the score at 51/4. Roston Chase got off to a slow start at 14 off 15. Chase found his momentum and hammered 39 off 22 balls.
Aaron Jones, who scored an unbeaten 48 off of 31 balls, was a key player. Chase and Jones's collaboration resulted in an unbeaten 88 runs. With 11 balls remaining, they led the SLK to their first-ever CPL championship.
“We have been consistent throughout the league stage, and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad, and credit goes to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was excitement at the start of the competition in St. Lucia about whether this was going to be the season. First CPL trophy, and it is a great achievement,” said Captain Faf Du Plessis at the post-match ceremony.
Noor Ahmad was named player of the championship; he took 22 wickets in 12 matches. Roston Chase was awarded the player of the match for his performance, where he knocked 39 off 22 balls with brilliant bowling figures and a wicket for 13 runs.