Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Released With Adoption of Hybrid Model
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally agreed on a hybrid model for ICC events. While the agreement resolves logistical issues, the true casualty appears to be the spirit of the game. Under this model, India will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Instead, its matches will be played at neutral venues, with the UAE hosting India's fixtures. This arrangement will also apply to other major ICC tournaments in the 2027 cycle.
The Champions Trophy features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Group B consists of Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan. Matches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and the UAE.
The defending champions and hosts, Pakistan, will kick off the tournament against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The much-anticipated Pakistan-India showdown is scheduled for February 23 in the UAE. The decision came after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak, a senior UAE minister and head of the Emirates Cricket Board. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed, "The PCB has picked the UAE as a neutral venue for the Champions Trophy."
Knockout Stage Details
The semi-finals are slated for March 4 and 5. Notably, the first semi-final will not have a reserve day, while the final, scheduled for March 9, includes one in case of rain. If India reaches the semi-finals, their match will take place in the UAE. Similarly, if India qualifies for the final, it will also be relocated to the UAE, otherwise, Lahore will host the finale.
Hybrid Model Extends to Future Tournaments
The hybrid model will see Pakistan’s matches in the upcoming tournaments to neutral venues. In all the tournaments, the semi-finals and Finals will also be played outside India if Pakistan qualifies for the knockout stages. The agreement will be applied to the four upcoming tournaments i.e. Champions Trophy (Pakistan 2025), ODI women’s World Cup (India 2025), men’s T20 World Cup (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka 2026), and women’s T20 World Cup (Pakistan 2028, which is now awarded to Pakistan and will be the first tournament of 2028 cycle).